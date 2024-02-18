Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, bctv daily dispatch, jeopardy, star trek: legacy, stranger things 5, superman, superman & lois, superman legacy, The Rookie

Superman Trifecta, Jeopardy!/Mayim Bialik & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stranger Things 5, Superman & Lois, Brandon Routh/Superman, Star Trek: Legacy, Jeopardy!/Mayim Bialik & more!

Article Summary Dive into the latest on Superman: Legacy, Superman & Lois, and Brandon Routh's Superman series talks.

Get the scoop on Stranger Things 5, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and The Penguin's filming wrap.

Find out the behind-the-scenes of Jeopardy! with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings' hosting saga.

See what's new in the worlds of Star Trek: Legacy, Doctor Who, and Crunchyroll's anime podcast.

Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Max's The Penguin, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, WWE/AEW, NBC's Night Court, The CW's Superman & Lois, Prime Video's Silk: Spider Society, Adult Swim's Ninja Kamui, Brandon Routh/Superman, ABC's The Rookie, Star Trek: Legacy, James Tynion IV/Tiny Onion, Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect, Jeopardy!/Mayim Bialik, Doctor Who/ Russell T. Davies & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Avatar: The Last Airbender, Stranger Things 5, Superman: Legacy, Superman & Lois, Silk: Spider Society, Brandon Routh/Superman, The Rookie, Star Trek: Legacy, Jeopardy!/Mayim Bialik & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 18, 2024:

Avatar: The Last Airbender Star "Disappointed" by 2010 Shyamalan Film

The Penguin: "The Batman" Spinoff Series Reportedly Wraps Filming

Stranger Things 5: Linda Hamilton on How Casting "Ruined" Show for Her

Superman: Legacy: Bassem Youssef Clarifies Casting Controversy (VIDEO)

Defying Bullies and Haters, The Rock Fires Back on WWE Smackdown

Giannis Antetokounmpo Partners With Starry During All-Star Weekend

Night Court Season 2 "Taught and Bothered" Preview Images Released

Lies! Tony Khan Covers Up Jeff Hardy Incident on AEW Rampage

WBD Didn't Want Superman & Lois, Superman: Legacy "Competing": CW

Silk, Spider-Man Noir Series Chances Hurt by Morbius, Madame Web?

Ninja Kamui Episode 2 Preview: Joe's Mission of Revenge Begins (VIDEO)

Superman: Guggenheim, Routh "Have Talked About a Sequel Series"

NBA Infinite To Launch On February 17 For All-Star Weekend

The Rookie Season 6: New "Strike Back" Teaser; Season 5 Key Moments

Star Trek: Legacy Could Build On "Deep Space Nine" Aspects: Matalas

James Tynion IV's Aggressive Tiny Onion Plans With Lyrical Media Money

Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect: First Podcast Ep Now Live

You Can Pre-Order A New Limited-Edition NBA Rubik's Cube

Jeopardy! Chose Ken Jennings Over Mayim Bialik for "More Consistency"

When Russell T Davies Was A Comic Book Creator

Monopoly Prizm: NBA 2nd Edition To Launch This Sunday

X-Men '97, Monty Python, One Piece, Evil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!