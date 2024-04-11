X-Men '97 Episode 5 Shocker: No, YOU'RE Crying! BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, preview, streaming, television, X-Men '97

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, CW's Superman & Lois, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Melrose Place, Crypt TV's The Faceless Lady, Heroes: Eclipsed, Netflix's Arcane, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's Fallout, CBS's Ghosts, CBS's Young Sheldon, Disney+'s Echo, Max's Velma, Michael Connelly/Renée Ballard, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Conan O'Brien/The Tonight Show, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., DC Studios' Superman, Prime Video's Invincible, Prime Video's The Boys, Alan Ritchson/Donald Trump, and much more!

Saturday Night Live Read-Thru Spotlights Host Ryan Gosling, SNL Cast

Superman & Lois Star Elizabeth Tulloch Suffers a Painful "First"

X-Men '97 Episode 5: Beau DeMayo Shares Personal, Heartfelt Insights

Melrose Place Reboot: Locklear, Leighton & Zuniga Attached to Return

The Faceless Lady Star Tara Lee on Embracing Meta's VR Horror Series

Heroes Creator Tim Kring Reportedly Pitching Follow-Up "Eclipsed"

Arcane: Ella Purnell Updates Season 2, Teases "Devastating" S02 Finale

Tony Khan's Vendetta Against CM Punk Exposed on AEW Dynamite Tonight

Fallout Star Walton Goggins Shows How He Became The Ghoul (VIDEO)

Ghosts Season 3: Check Out These S03E07 "The Polterguest" Sneak Peeks

Young Sheldon: Parsons on Sheldon Return; Michael Keaton Fan-Casting

Echo Season 2: Alaqua Cox Wants More Family, Green Goblin Face-Off

Velma Season 2 Set for April 25th: Key Art Poster, Overview Released

Michael Connelly on Maggie Q/Renée Ballard Casting, Bosch Crossovers

Star Trek: TNG/DS9 Star Rosalind Chao Discusses Playing Keiko O'Brien

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Mini-Teaser: A Spark in The Dark

Daredevil: Born Again Star Woll Honors OG Netflix Series Anniversary

Jamie Hayter Has Finally Been Added To AEW Fight Forever

SNL Midweek: Ryan Gosling Might Be Too Much of a Chris Stapleton Fan

Conan O'Brien: "It's Weird to Come Back" to The Tonight Show (VIDEO)

Yellowstone: Kevin Costner on Returning for Final Episodes & More

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Clark Gregg on Possible MCU Return

Superman: James Gunn's "Co-Director" Offers Logo/Emblem Look

Invincible Post Teases Black & Blue Days Ahead for Mark In Season 3

The Boys Season 4 Is "Completely, Totally, Absolutely DONE": Kripke

Reacher: Alan Ritchson on "Repulsive" Christians & "Con Man" Trump

Heels/Netflix, Community, Jon Snow, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Set for "The Man Who Fell to Earth"

