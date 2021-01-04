Doctor Who: BBC "Declined to Comment" on Jodie Whittaker Rumors

Heading into Series 13, the BBC's Doctor Who is already undergoing some serious changes. Behind the scenes, the currently-in-production series will see its next series cut to only 8 episodes. In front of the camera, "Team TARDIS" will be minus Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Ryan (Tosin Cole) but plus one recently-announced companion named Dan (John Bishop). But could the biggest change come after Series 13- in the form of a new Doctor? Amid tabloid rumors that Jodie Whittaker will be exiting the role after the upcoming series (but with showrunner Chris Chibnall remaining), EW reached out to the BBC for a response but the broadcasting company "declined to comment."

Unlike the certainty with which she responded to questions about her future in the role heading into Series 12, Whittaker was much more guarded in her response when asked the same question. "As far as I'm concerned, right now, I'm the Doctor and that's taking up everything of me, as an actor. And to think something beyond that, I can't put my head there, and I don't want to."

Chibnall and the team are already hard at work on Series 13 production, revealing last month, "We're filming as we speak. We've got lots of new characters, new monsters, some old ones coming back. We're only a few weeks in. It's very different, but we obviously have to work in a very different way, under COVID protocols. So, it's not without its challenges, but every series of 'Doctor Who' has had its challenges. At the moment, everybody's smiling." Now for the question that we're sure he's going to hear a lot over the next several months: so when will viewers be able to see it? Surprisingly, it sounds like Chibnall does know- it's just that there are some "higher powers" out there who would prefer he stay quiet for now. "Yeah, I've got an idea," Chibnall answered with a laugh. "But Charlotte Moore (BBC Chief Content Officer) would send 'the boys' round if I told you any hints. As soon as finish it, I promise we'll put it on telly straight away."

And even though their "Revolution" may be over (for now), is there any possibility of seeing the domed big-bads make a return in Series 13? Chibnall wouldn't say one way or another- but he did confirm that some familiar faces of the monster persuasion will be making their returns. "Yes, more monsters are coming back. There are ones who've appeared over the past 15 years that are deserving of another visit in the next series. In fact, they're probably formulating their plans as we speak…"