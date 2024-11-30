Posted in: BBC, Collectibles, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney, doctor who, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies, sonic screwdriver

Doctor Who Christmas Special: Another Sonic Screwdriver to Fuss Over

A magenta-rose version of the latest Doctor Who sonic screwdriver will be out for Christmas as a toy - and fans are already fussing about it.

Oh, look, it's a new sonic screwdriver from Doctor Who! The Fifteenth Doctor's Sonic screwdriver toy is now up for sale. Not only that, there's a third version of it, this time in a different colour! Fans can get an extra special edition of the Fifteenth Doctor's sonic screwdriver. A replica of this will be seen in this year's Christmas Special Joy to the World.

With all the functions of the online exclusive released in September, this two-toned Chrome Edition comes in an iridescent magenta-rose and subtle green finish. The first version was released at San Diego Comic-Con in a Special Edition and was coloured blue. As with the original, this Sonic boasts a completely revamped shape and design with its iconic curved edges never before seen in the Time Lord's sonic device. With multiple light and sound effects, it comes complete with a swivel viewer and pop-out emitter.

Al Dewar, Creative Director, Character Options, which also made the previous modern-era Sonic Screwdriver toys, shared, "This superb sonic screwdriver was a delight to create, and it will be a treasured part of many fan collections. This version comes with a stunning iridescent magenta chrome finish with hints of green when held at different angles. It's said, however, that this Doctor will have a few colour variations up his sleeve during his time travelling adventures, and we cannot wait to see what comes next."

Apparently, there's a bit of a controversy over this sonic screwdriver, but what's Doctor Who if the fans aren't going to make a fuss over something, anything? It was said that returning showrunner Russell T. Davies asked for a new design for the sonic screwdriver for the Fifteenth Doctor that didn't look like a gun. Some fans have complained about its look. It's no longer a pointy stick but somewhere between a compact, a late 90s plastic British mobile phone (yes, some of them looked kind of like that, go figure) or a computer mouse. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the sonic screwdriver had become magenta coloured from blue halfway through series one with no explanation. That's curious – though we shouldn't lose sight of the underlying fact that this is a sonic screwdriver we're talking about, people. We didn't think it was possible for a sonic screwdriver to be called "woke" – but here we are. Anyway, as ever, the toy version is a piece of plastic that's made in China.

The Doctor Who Christmas special and the two-toned sonic debut will debut this Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer simultaneously in the UK and on Disney Plus in the US and outside the UK. But fans can get their hands on it via the Character Options website now! So…Yay? Get your own Doctor Who Christmas Special: Joy to the World edition sonic screwdriver here. It's £40, guys. That's US$50. If you want to order one, your mileage may vary.

