Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Answers Fans Questions About Return

With Christopher Eccleston's return as the Ninth Doctor in a series of new Doctor Who audio dramas set for next month, Big Finish has a rather interesting follow-up to their release of the official audio trailer/preview for Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Ravagers. In the clip below, Eccleston answers a number of questions sent in by fans since his return was first revealed- and the questions cover a pretty broad range of topics for coming in at less than eight minutes.

So to find out if Eccleston has heard Big Finish Creative Director Nicholas Briggs' impersonation of him, what serious social subjects he would like to see future adventures tackle, if he still has the leather jacket, if he's willing to say that word, and a whole lot more, check out the clip below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Christopher Eccleston answers Big Finish listeners' Doctor Who questions (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhMJOGG_1fw)

Joining Eccleston are Jamie Parker (Callan, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child) as Captain Halloran, Dan Starkey (The Paternoster Gang, Jago & Litefoot & Strax) as Marcus Aurelius Gallius, Ben Lee (Holmes & Watson) as Lieutenant Farraday, and Clare Corbett (Jenny – The Doctor's Daughter) as the terrifying Ravagers. The four join Eccleston as well as previously-announced cast members Camilla Beeput as Nova and Jayne McKenna as Audrey in the three Briggs-penned adventures. Now here's a look at the official trailer for Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Ravagers:

On the Sphere of Freedom, the Doctor is about to shut down an evil Immersive Games business empire. He's assisted by a valiant galley chef called Nova. But his plan spectacularly fails… Now, the Doctor must fight back to discover what could have caused everything to go so badly wrong. His journey takes him via Piccadilly Circus in 1959, Belgium 1815, and far-flung future worlds where machine intelligences regard sentient life as mere biofuel. Where does the mysterious old-timer Audrey fit in? Is the alien beverage Charganzi safe to drink? And is there really anything the Doctor can do to stop the entire universe from being devoured?

Here's a look at the three adventures listeners can look forward to:

"Sphere of Freedom": On the Sphere of Freedom, the Doctor is about to shut down an evil Immersive Games business empire. He's assisted by a valiant galley chef called Nova. But his plan spectacularly fails… And who exactly is Audrey?

"Cataclysm": Nova is dislocated in time while the Time Eddies are out of control. Meanwhile, the Doctor is about to face the end of the universe. Or is that just the Battle of Waterloo?

"Food Fight": The TARDIS is starting to get a little crowded! Audrey finds herself haunted by a ghostly Doctor.

"I mean, it's Doctor Who, isn't it? It's iconic! It's very energetic, it's full of action which I really enjoy doing. And Nova is a very spunky, sparky character, she's got a lot of attitude, she's a lot of fun. And Chris is great, he's so warm and friendly – the kind of person that I instantly felt like I'd known for ages, he's got such an enveloping warmth about him," said Beeput about recording the audio adventures. "It's just such a lovely environment you feel very safe working with someone like Chris who's such a consummate professional – and that's what it's all about!" For McKenna, the first-time experience caught her eye with the script and hooked her in from there. "I loved the script – it's the first time I've been in something like this, it's just fantastic! What's lovely is working with people that are so invested in this, and having a chance to play a character at different stages of her life – that's a great gift to be given as an actor," McKenna explained. "Everybody we're working with, all the cast and the people that's working on this, are so brilliant and efficient at their jobs, that it's felt like we've been flying – everyone's loving doing it!"

So if you're interested in adding Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Ravagers to your audio drama collection, head on over the Big Finish website (here) to preorder, starting from just £19.99 (currency conversion will take happen at the time of the transaction) and available in three formats – collector's edition CD, digital download, or limited edition gatefold triple LP vinyl. A pre-order bundle of all volumes is available for just £88 (collector's edition box set) or £78 (download)- while the triple LP vinyl (limited to a pressing of 1,000 per volume) can be pre-ordered at £35.99 each (or £132 for the bundle of all four albums). For those ordering vinyl editions, here's a not from Big Finish regarding extras: