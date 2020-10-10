Doctor Who "Daleks!" Tries Avoiding Extermination on November 12

Well, that didn't take long. Only hours after Doctor Who fans were treated to a preview of the upcoming "Time Lord Victorious" crossover animated series Daleks!, we now know when the "exterminating" will begin. In a release date trailer previewing the series, viewers learned that the five, 10-minute episodes that make up "The Archive of Islos" will premiere on November 12th. When it does, viewers will find the Daleks in a position they are very rarely in: desperate and on the run from a force that could wipe them from existence.

Written by James Goss and created by Salford-based animators Studio Liddell, the BBC Studios Digital production will be available for fans to watch for free, weekly on the Doctor Who YouTube channel. As for who your ears should be listening for, the voice cast includes Nicholas Briggs (voice of the Daleks in Doctor Who), Joe Sugg (YouTube, Strictly Come Dancing), Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard, The Sarah Jane Adventures), and Ayesha Antoine (Holby City).

The Dalek Empire comes up against a terrible force. The Daleks' plundering of the Archive of Islos unearths something ancient and deadly. Soon Skaro is under attack and the Dalek Emperor is on the run! Can the Daleks defeat their adversaries and regain their planet, even with help from an old enemy? Will this be the end of the Daleks?

"This latest, fantastic, thrill-packed venture into the world of animation, with the Daleks as the stars of the show, is something so many of us have been craving for years," said Briggs. "And for me, it's been a marvellous challenge, as usual playing every single Dalek in action, but with the added excitement of portraying some beautifully written, leading Dalek characters. It's been a blast, and I can't wait to see the finished production." For Sugg, the role represents the opportunity to be part of a franchise he's loved for years. "I'm super excited and thankful to have been invited to play a role in this new animation. I've been a fan of Doctor Who from a young age so to be a part of it is a dream come true."