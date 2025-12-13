Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Lanterns, Euphoria & Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The War Between the Land and the Sea, Lanterns, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, The Pitt, HOTD, Euphoria & more!
Article Summary
- Fresh updates on Lanterns, Euphoria, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and more top TV shows covered in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch
- See what’s new with Lanterns including a Green Lantern ring reveal and a message from Aaron Pierre
- Get the latest sneak peeks, trailers, and previews from HBO, Apple TV, and Prime Video series
- Catch up on industry news: AI video crackdowns, show announcements, and exclusive interviews
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Google/Disney, Tracker, The War Between the Land and the Sea, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Lanterns, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, The Pitt, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, December 13th, 2025:
Google Removing AI Videos with Disney Characters Following C&D Letter
Tracker: Kathleen Robertson, Mark Engelhardt Set for Recurring Roles
Ghosts Sneak Peeks: Will It Be a "Wonderful Christmas Carol" for Sam?
The War Between the Land and the Sea Ep. 3: Kate Feels the Pressure
Ram Trucks Partners with WWE, UFC, PBR in Capitalist Spectacle
WWE SmackDown Preview From Behind the TP Display at Costco
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Sneak Peek: Dunk & Egg's Knight Debate
Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre Shares a Few Words with The Fans
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Apple TV 2026 Trailer Previews Season 2
The Pitt Season 2 Opening Scene: Dr. Robby's July 4th Shift Begins
House of the Dragon: HBO Previews Season 3 Return with New Images
Euphoria Season 3 Images Spotlight Zendaya, Sweeney, Schafer & More
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: HBO Max Previews "Big Bang" Spinoff
House of the Dragon Season 3 Previewed in HBO/HBO Max 2026 Trailer
Euphoria Season 3 Footage Included in HBO/HBO Max 2026 Trailer
Lanterns Footage Included in HBO Trailer: Best Look at GL Ring Yet
The Road Heads to "Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN": Sneak Peeks
Stargate Update: Prime Video Series Will Take "About Two Years": Gero
Watson S02E10: "Never Been CRISPR'd" Sneak Peeks: Holmes Returns
Tracker Season 3: Here's a Pair of S03E09 "Good Trouble" Sneak Peeks
Disney Does a Deep Dive Into AI & Much More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Sheriff Country S01E08: "Death & Taxes": Here's Our Updated Preview
Fire Country: Check Out Our Updated S04E08: "Fresh Start" Preview
Supergirl Is An "Anti-Hero Story, She's Got A Lot Of Demons"
Boston Blue: Here's Our S01E08: "In the Name of the Father…" Preview
His & Hers: Netflix Previews Bernthal & Thompson Mystery Thriller
The Night Manager Season 2 Trailer Previews Tom Hiddleston Spy Drama
Mr. Bean "Is a Selfish, Self-Serving, Anarchic Child": Rowan Atkinson
Hijack Season 2: Idris Elba Returns in Apple TV Official Trailer
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!