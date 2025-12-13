Lanterns, Euphoria & Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Google/Disney, Tracker, The War Between the Land and the Sea, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Lanterns, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, The Pitt, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, December 13th, 2025:

Google Removing AI Videos with Disney Characters Following C&D Letter

Tracker: Kathleen Robertson, Mark Engelhardt Set for Recurring Roles

Ghosts Sneak Peeks: Will It Be a "Wonderful Christmas Carol" for Sam?

The War Between the Land and the Sea Ep. 3: Kate Feels the Pressure

Ram Trucks Partners with WWE, UFC, PBR in Capitalist Spectacle

WWE SmackDown Preview From Behind the TP Display at Costco

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Sneak Peek: Dunk & Egg's Knight Debate

Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre Shares a Few Words with The Fans

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Apple TV 2026 Trailer Previews Season 2

The Pitt Season 2 Opening Scene: Dr. Robby's July 4th Shift Begins

House of the Dragon: HBO Previews Season 3 Return with New Images

Euphoria Season 3 Images Spotlight Zendaya, Sweeney, Schafer & More

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: HBO Max Previews "Big Bang" Spinoff

House of the Dragon Season 3 Previewed in HBO/HBO Max 2026 Trailer

Euphoria Season 3 Footage Included in HBO/HBO Max 2026 Trailer

Lanterns Footage Included in HBO Trailer: Best Look at GL Ring Yet

The Road Heads to "Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN": Sneak Peeks

Stargate Update: Prime Video Series Will Take "About Two Years": Gero

Watson S02E10: "Never Been CRISPR'd" Sneak Peeks: Holmes Returns

Tracker Season 3: Here's a Pair of S03E09 "Good Trouble" Sneak Peeks

Disney Does a Deep Dive Into AI & Much More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Sheriff Country S01E08: "Death & Taxes": Here's Our Updated Preview

Fire Country: Check Out Our Updated S04E08: "Fresh Start" Preview

Supergirl Is An "Anti-Hero Story, She's Got A Lot Of Demons"

Boston Blue: Here's Our S01E08: "In the Name of the Father…" Preview

His & Hers: Netflix Previews Bernthal & Thompson Mystery Thriller

The Night Manager Season 2 Trailer Previews Tom Hiddleston Spy Drama

Mr. Bean "Is a Selfish, Self-Serving, Anarchic Child": Rowan Atkinson

Hijack Season 2: Idris Elba Returns in Apple TV Official Trailer

