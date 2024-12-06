Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Doctor Who, Scrubs, DC Studios/Watchmen & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, SNL, ABC/Scrubs, The Rookie, Invincible, DC Studios/Booster Gold, James Gunn/Watchmen, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Secret Level, CW's Superman & Lois, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, George R. R. Martin, CBS's Matlock, TBS's AEW Dynamite, NBC's Saturday Night Live, HBO's Lanterns, Peacock's Based on a True Story, ABC/Scrubs, Max's Creature Commandos, HBO's Harry Potter, ABC's The Rookie, Prime Video's Invincible, Crunchyroll's Blue Lock, DC Studios/Booster Gold, Audible's The Signal, Paramount+'s 1923, James Gunn/Watchmen, Paramount+ with Showtime's The Agency, Disney+'s Rivals, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, SNL, ABC/Scrubs, The Rookie, Invincible, DC Studios/Booster Gold, James Gunn/Watchmen, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, December 6, 2024:
Secret Level Episode Trailer Previews CrossFire: "Good Conflict"
Superman & Lois Star Wolé Parks Shares Look at Full Steel Suit
Doctor Who Christmas Special "Joy to the World" Image Gallery Released
GRRM Isn't Sure He's Going to Finish "The Winds of Winter," Either
Matlock: David Del Rio on "Redefining" Reboot Series, Season 2 Hopes
AEW Dynamite Unbiased Review: Why Can't This Be More Like WWE?
SNL 50 Promos: What's In a Name? For Paul Mescal, A Whole Lot
Lanterns: Gunn "Loves The Scripts," Explains How Series Is Grounded
Based on a True Story: Melissa Fumero Talks "Cop Mode" & Kaley Cuoco
Scrubs: Bill Lawrence, ABC Reportedly Developing Series Return
Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis Reacts to "Special Thanks" Credit
Harry Potter Series Set to Start Filming Summer 2025 in Leavesden
The Rookie: ABC, Hawley Reportedly In Development on New Spinoff
Invincible Season 3 Poster Released; More Info Set for CCXP Weekend
BLUE LOCK 2nd Season Finale Set for Crunchyroll Simulcast on Dec. 28th
Booster Gold Scripts "Aren't Quite Where I Want Them to Be": Gunn
The Signal: Paget Brewster Stars in Audible Science Fiction Podcast
1923 Season 2 Debuts Feb. 2025: Overview, Teasers, Images Released
James Gunn Chooses Watchmen Words Wisely, Loved Lindelof/HBO Series
The Agency: Paramount+ with Showtime Series Earns Season 2 Mission
Doctor Who: "Joy to the World" Trailer: A Tale of Two Doctors?
Rivals Earns Season 2 Return So Get Ready for More Bonkbusting!
Doctor Who: Capaldi on Not Returning: Time to "Leave Things Alone"
The Boys, Wednesday, SNL, Beyond "Bosch" & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Michael Connelly's Nightshade in the Daily LITG, 5th of December, 2024
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!