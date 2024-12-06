Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, Scrubs, DC Studios/Watchmen & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, SNL, ABC/Scrubs, The Rookie, Invincible, DC Studios/Booster Gold, James Gunn/Watchmen, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Secret Level, CW's Superman & Lois, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, George R. R. Martin, CBS's Matlock, TBS's AEW Dynamite, NBC's Saturday Night Live, HBO's Lanterns, Peacock's Based on a True Story, ABC/Scrubs, Max's Creature Commandos, HBO's Harry Potter, ABC's The Rookie, Prime Video's Invincible, Crunchyroll's Blue Lock, DC Studios/Booster Gold, Audible's The Signal, Paramount+'s 1923, James Gunn/Watchmen, Paramount+ with Showtime's The Agency, Disney+'s Rivals, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, December 6, 2024:

Secret Level Episode Trailer Previews CrossFire: "Good Conflict"

Superman & Lois Star Wolé Parks Shares Look at Full Steel Suit

Doctor Who Christmas Special "Joy to the World" Image Gallery Released

GRRM Isn't Sure He's Going to Finish "The Winds of Winter," Either

Matlock: David Del Rio on "Redefining" Reboot Series, Season 2 Hopes

AEW Dynamite Unbiased Review: Why Can't This Be More Like WWE?

SNL 50 Promos: What's In a Name? For Paul Mescal, A Whole Lot

Lanterns: Gunn "Loves The Scripts," Explains How Series Is Grounded

Based on a True Story: Melissa Fumero Talks "Cop Mode" & Kaley Cuoco

Scrubs: Bill Lawrence, ABC Reportedly Developing Series Return

Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis Reacts to "Special Thanks" Credit

Harry Potter Series Set to Start Filming Summer 2025 in Leavesden

The Rookie: ABC, Hawley Reportedly In Development on New Spinoff

Invincible Season 3 Poster Released; More Info Set for CCXP Weekend

BLUE LOCK 2nd Season Finale Set for Crunchyroll Simulcast on Dec. 28th

Booster Gold Scripts "Aren't Quite Where I Want Them to Be": Gunn

The Signal: Paget Brewster Stars in Audible Science Fiction Podcast

1923 Season 2 Debuts Feb. 2025: Overview, Teasers, Images Released

James Gunn Chooses Watchmen Words Wisely, Loved Lindelof/HBO Series

The Agency: Paramount+ with Showtime Series Earns Season 2 Mission

Doctor Who: "Joy to the World" Trailer: A Tale of Two Doctors?

Rivals Earns Season 2 Return So Get Ready for More Bonkbusting!

Doctor Who: Capaldi on Not Returning: Time to "Leave Things Alone"

