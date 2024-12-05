Posted in: TV | Tagged: Bosch, newlitg

Michael Connelly's Nightshade in the Daily LITG, 5th of December, 2024

Michael Connelly's Nightshade topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Michael Connelly's Nightshade topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Michael Connelly's Nightshade and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Mystery Comic Shop

LITG two years ago, Heading To Hoenn Pokemon Go Mega Raid

LITG three years ago, Cobra Hacks GI Joe HasLab Skystriker

LITG four years ago, Rick & Morty & Sabrina

LITG five years ago, Scott Snyder was working with Doomsday Clock

And Funko was getting festive.

LITG six years ago… Rocketeer Was No More

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Rafael Albuquerque, Batman artist and co-creator of American Vampire.

Batman artist and co-creator of American Vampire. Bambos Georgiou , editor, writer, artist, inker, colourist, letterer for Marvel UK and co-founder of Aces Weekly.

, editor, writer, artist, inker, colourist, letterer for Marvel UK and co-founder of Aces Weekly. Michael McClain of M Studios Publishing

of M Studios Publishing Dennis Yee, penciller of Seadragon and Elvira: House Of Mystery

penciller of Seadragon and Elvira: House Of Mystery Geoff Isherwood , artist on Silver Surfer, Conan the Barbarian, Daredevil, and Doctor Strange as well as creator of LINCOLN-16.

, artist on Silver Surfer, Conan the Barbarian, Daredevil, and Doctor Strange as well as creator of LINCOLN-16. Ashley Holt, creator of Bedbugs.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!