The Boys, Wednesday, SNL, Beyond "Bosch" & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, The Boys, Mayfair Witches, Bosch Author Michael Connelly, Creature Commandos, Doctor Who, and much more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center, NBC's Saturday Night Live, WWE/Netflix, CBS's Elsbeth, Prime Video's The Boys, Netflix's Squid Game, Tara Strong, Peacock's The Continental, DC Studios' Superman, HBO's Harry Potter, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Brooklyn Nine-Nine/Melissa Fumero, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Prime Video's Secret Level, Bosch Author Michael Connelly, Max's Creature Commandos, Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, Pop-Tarts Bowl, Crunchyroll's Dragon Ball DAIMA, STARZ & Sky's Sweetpea, Netflix's Wednesday, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, The Boys, Mayfair Witches, Bosch Author Michael Connelly, Creature Commandos, Wednesday, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, December 5, 2024:

Christmas in Rockefeller Center: NBC/Flavor Flav/Backstreet Boys Drama

Elsbeth S02E06 "Gold, Frankincense, and Murder" Preview Clips Released

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Officially Lit – Here's A Look!

The Boys: Karl Urban Posts Behind-the-Scenes Look at Bloody Butcher

Squid Game Introduces Viewers to Season 2 Cast & Players (VIDEO)

Tara Strong on Harley Quinn Crossover, Appealing to All Audiences

Saturday Night Live Host Paul Mescal, SNL Cast Check-In From Read-Thru

The Continental: John Wick Prequel Series' Season 2 Chances Not Good

Superman: James Gunn Tosses Another Trailer Rumor Into The Dumpster

Christmas in Rockefeller Center: A Guide to NBC's Tree-Lighting Event

AEW Dynamite Preview: Tournaments, Battle Royales, and More

Harry Potter Series Reportedly Eyeing Paapa Essiedu as Prof. Snape

Star Trek: Lower Decks S05E08 Exclusive: Pumpkin Carving Party Time!

WWE to Invade Europe on Road to WrestleMania Tour Next Year

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Fumero on Andre Braugher's Legacy, Night Court

Next WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Set for January 25th

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Key Art, Teaser: Things Are Getting Heated

Secret Level Episode Trailer: It's Pac-Man Like You've Never Seen

Bosch Author Michael Connelly Announces New Book, New Lead

Creature Commandos: James Gunn Drops Spotify Playlist for Eps. 1 & 2

SNL 50: Paul Mescal May Be More "Method" Than He Thinks (VIDEO)

Ahsoka: Dave Filoni "So Well Into" Writing Season 2, Talks Challenges

The Boys Showrunner Kripke Drops First Official Season 5 BTS Image

Dexter: Original Sin Key Art Poster Honors Both Its Past & Future

Pop-Tarts Bowl: Frosted Cinnamon Roll Joins Death Pool for Big Game

Dragon Ball DAIMA: English Dub Debuts on January 10th on Crunchyroll

WWE Raw Will Remain "Family-Friendly" After Netflix Move & More

Sweetpea: Ella Purnell Serial Killer Series Renewed for Season 2

Wednesday Season 2 Wraps Filming; New Jenna Ortega Look Released

Doctor Who: Moffat on New Side, "Mean" Doctor in "Joy to the World"

