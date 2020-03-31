"Doctor Who": Steven Moffat Returning for "The Eleventh Hour" Rewatch

The Doctor Who global fan rewatches are here to stay for the foreseeable future. With at least one-third of the world in lockdown, these rewatches are a cure for fans to feel less alone. Doctor Who Magazine writer Emily Cook announced on Twitter that the next global rewatch would be the 11th Doctor's first episode "The Eleventh Hour" and showrunner Steven Moffat would be back to livetweet it.

I'm VERY pleased to say that Steven Moffat will be back, live-tweeting with us for The Eleventh Hour watchalong on Friday 3 April at 7pm (UK time)!#FishCustard #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/ZHKdMEYnAz — Emily Cook #FishCustard (@Emily_Rosina) March 30, 2020

For those of us on the U.S. side of the pond, that would be 2 p.m. Eastern Stardard Time on the East Coast and 11 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Which means Moffat will be reactivating his Twitter account to tweet the rewatch. "The Eleventh Hour" was Moffat's first episode as showrunner after the departure of Russell T. Davies. At this point, we don't know if Moffat will put out any bonus material, but his recollections of making the show should be more than enough to keep us engaged.

"Doctor Who": The Start of a New Era

"The Eleventh Hour" was a milestone in many ways. It marked a new era in Doctor Who with Moffat taking over from Davies' hugely popular run. It put Matt Smith and Karen Gillen on the map. Amy Pond became a fan favourite companion. BBC America became an active co-financier of the show and helped up its profile in the US. It established Matt Smith's 11th Doctor as a goofy, funny kid-friendly Doctor, but didn't shy away from the darker parts of his personality. The episode also featured Olivia Colman as monster disguised as a mother, years before she won an Oscar and ended up playing The Queen in The Crown on Netflix.

Lots of other shows have started rewatches with original cast members chipping in to livetweet or blog. Scrubs, Timeless, Pushing Daisies, Torchwood. The more the merrer, we say.

But before them all, it was Doctor Who that started the trend. And for that, we will always be grateful.