Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Early Fallout, Tracker Returns & The Last of Us: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, Tracker, The Last of Us, Fallout, Super Bowl LX, The Rookie, The Boys, School Spirits, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Ghosts, Matlock, WWE Raw, Elsbeth, Tracker, One Piece, The Last of Us, Scrubs, Fallout, The Testaments, Super Bowl LX, The Rookie, The Boys/ICE, Memory of a Killer, Drag Race, The Paper, School Spirits, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, January 27th, 2026:
SNL Cut For Time: An Eye-Opening "The Incident"; "Walk Club" Gets Real
Ghosts S05E11 "The Others": Patience Wants Trevor to Put a Ring On It
Matlock Season 2: Check Out an Early Look at S02E09 "Collateral"
WWE Raw Preview: The Royal Rumble Road to Saudi Arabia
Elsbeth Season 3 Returns Feb. 26th! S03E11: "Ol' Man Liver" Images
Tracker S03E10: "The Fallout" Images Released: Billie Returns & More
One Piece Season 2 Mini-Teaser Sees Mr. 5 Ready to "Boogie" with Zoro
The Last of Us: Kaitlyn Dever Prepping for Season 3 Production Start
Scrubs: JD Still Has a Way with Words in a New Revival Series Teaser
Senate Sets WBD Hearing for Feb. 3rd; Netflix CEO Sarandos to Testify
Love Story: Ryan Murphy's JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Series Debut Set
Fallout Season 2: Prime Video Set to Stream Episodes 7 & 8 Early
The Testaments: "The Handmaid's Tale" Spinoff Sequel Set for April 8th
Super Bowl LX: Key & McBride Meet You "Halfway" in State Farm Ad Tease
Sabrina Carpenter, Pringles Are "Stacking" the Odds for Super Bowl LX
The Rookie Season 8: Here's Our Updated S08E04 "Cut and Run" Preview
SNL Targets ICE, "Lanterns" Prestige TV & Primal: BCTV Daily Dispatch
The Boys Showrunner Hits Back at ICE: "F*** These Untrained Clowns"
Memory of a Killer Returns Tonight! Our S01E02: "Ferryman" Preview
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Ep. 4: Designing Mashups & Trainwrecks
The Paper Season 2: Domhnall Gleeson Is Getting Back Into Ned Mode
School Spirits S03: Pugliese, Yarkin on Charley/Rhonda Growth & More
The Rookie Season 8 Episode 4: "Cut and Run" Image Gallery Released
The Tubes On Disc: TV Physical Media Releases For Cobra Kai & More
MeTV Toons Adds Taz-Mania, Krypto, Hanna-Barbera Shows to Lineup
School Spirits: Tilly & Zuckerman on Hunter-Price, Martin, Showrunners
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!