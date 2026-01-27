Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Early Fallout, Tracker Returns & The Last of Us: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, Tracker, The Last of Us, Fallout, Super Bowl LX, The Rookie, The Boys, School Spirits, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, January 27th, 2026:

SNL Cut For Time: An Eye-Opening "The Incident"; "Walk Club" Gets Real

Ghosts S05E11 "The Others": Patience Wants Trevor to Put a Ring On It

Matlock Season 2: Check Out an Early Look at S02E09 "Collateral"

WWE Raw Preview: The Royal Rumble Road to Saudi Arabia

Elsbeth Season 3 Returns Feb. 26th! S03E11: "Ol' Man Liver" Images

Tracker S03E10: "The Fallout" Images Released: Billie Returns & More

One Piece Season 2 Mini-Teaser Sees Mr. 5 Ready to "Boogie" with Zoro

The Last of Us: Kaitlyn Dever Prepping for Season 3 Production Start

Scrubs: JD Still Has a Way with Words in a New Revival Series Teaser

Senate Sets WBD Hearing for Feb. 3rd; Netflix CEO Sarandos to Testify

Love Story: Ryan Murphy's JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Series Debut Set

Fallout Season 2: Prime Video Set to Stream Episodes 7 & 8 Early

The Testaments: "The Handmaid's Tale" Spinoff Sequel Set for April 8th

Super Bowl LX: Key & McBride Meet You "Halfway" in State Farm Ad Tease

Sabrina Carpenter, Pringles Are "Stacking" the Odds for Super Bowl LX

The Rookie Season 8: Here's Our Updated S08E04 "Cut and Run" Preview

SNL Targets ICE, "Lanterns" Prestige TV & Primal: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Boys Showrunner Hits Back at ICE: "F*** These Untrained Clowns"

Memory of a Killer Returns Tonight! Our S01E02: "Ferryman" Preview

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Ep. 4: Designing Mashups & Trainwrecks

The Paper Season 2: Domhnall Gleeson Is Getting Back Into Ned Mode

School Spirits S03: Pugliese, Yarkin on Charley/Rhonda Growth & More

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 4: "Cut and Run" Image Gallery Released

The Tubes On Disc: TV Physical Media Releases For Cobra Kai & More

MeTV Toons Adds Taz-Mania, Krypto, Hanna-Barbera Shows to Lineup

School Spirits: Tilly & Zuckerman on Hunter-Price, Martin, Showrunners

