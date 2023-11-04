Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, charlie sheen, doctor who, Echo, gen v, invincible, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, rick and morty, SAG-AFTRA, superman and lois, the boys, Two And A Half Men

Echo, Gen V, Charlie Sheen, Godzilla & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA, Echo, Superman and Lois, Rick and Morty, Gen V, Invincible, Doctor Who, Two and a Half Men & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, FX's Fargo, Disney+'s Echo, The CW's Superman & Lois, FX's American Sports Story, AEW, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Prime Video's Gen V/The Boys, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Prime Video's Invincible, Netflix's Stranger Things, BBC's Doctor Who, FOX/WWE SmackDown, Crunchyroll's Code Geass, FOX's Bob's Burgers, Two and a Half Men/Charlie Sheen, Crunchyroll's Attack on Titan, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, November 4, 2023:

AMPTP Deliver New Proposal to SAG-AFTRA; Weekend Talks Expected

Fargo Season 5 Teaser: Looks Like It's Time for Dot to Face Reality

Echo: Maya Lopez's Power in Comics "Kind of Lame"; Different in Series

Superman & Lois: Jon Cryer Sad to See "Last Vestige" of Arrowverse Go

American Sports Story: Gen V's Patrick Schwarzenegger Set as Tim Tebow

Preview AEW Rampage as The Chadster Meets The Devil at a Car Wash

AMPTP Responding to SAG-AFTRA with New Offer to End Strike: Report

American Sports Story Casts Josh Andrés Rivera as Aaron Hernandez

Rick and Morty S07E04 "That's Amorte" Cold Open: Spaghetti Anyone?

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Apple TV+ Shares Opening Title Sequence

Gen V S01 Finale/The Boys Season 4 Fallout; Kripke Offers S04 Update

Fear the Walking Dead S08E09 Trailer; Quick Thought on Dwight/Sherry

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters BTS Look: Godzilla's Got Its Eye On You

Echo Binge-Dropping This January on Disney+, Hulu (OFFICIAL TRAILER)

Invincible Season 2 Key Art Hopefully Not a Sign of Things To Come

Stranger Things Day Schedule Released Ahead of Geeked Week 2023

Doctor Who: New Toymaker Image Released; #DoctorDonnathon Schedule

FOX CEO Murdoch: Don't Blame Us, Blame WWE SmackDown Viewers

Code Geass Collector's Edition Box Set Coming to Crunchyroll Store

Bob's Burgers Season 14 Eps. 5 & 6 Images: Pesto & Cocktails, Anyone?

Two and a Half Men: Chuck Lorre on Charlie Sheen Reunion, New Series

Attack on Titan Series Finale Unleashes on Crunchyroll This Weekend

