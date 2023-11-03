Superman & Lois, FOX "News," Yellowstone & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, fox news, futurama, jesse watters, star trek: discovery, superman and lois, the last of us, true detective, welcome to derry, yellowstone

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SAG-AFTRA, FOX "News"/Jesse Watters, BBC's Doctor Who, AEW, HBO's True Detective: Night Country, Kenan Thompson, The CW's Superman & Lois, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Max's The Penguin, FX's Fargo, Hulu's Prison Break, HBO's Euphoria, Hulu's Futurama, Max's Welcome to Derry, HBO's The Last of Us, HBO's House of the Dragon, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, FX's Shōgun, Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 3, 2023:

SAG-AFTRA Awaiting AMPTP Response to AI, Comprehensive Proposals

FOX "News" Owes Its Viewers Apology for Jesse Watters' Comments: WH

Doctor Who Classic "The Daleks" Being Remastered, Colourised

4-Way Scissoring Party with MJF Tops Off Controversial AEW Dynamite

True Detective Fans Can Expect Easter Eggs in "Night Country" & More

SNL: Kenan Thompson Discusses Family's Nintendo Holiday Partnership

Paul Wight Shocks Wrestling World, Agrees to AEW Full Gear Match

Superman & Lois Ending with Season 4; Showrunners Tease Final Run

You Won't Believe How Adam Copeland Betrayed WWE on AEW Dynamite

AEW Signs Multi-Year Deal with Ric Flair, Will Hawk Energy Drink

Doctor Who: RTD "Not Going to Unwrite" Chibnall's "Timeless Children"

ROH Titles Change Hands on AEW Dynamite in Cheap Ratings Tactic

Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson "Barbie" Sketch Gets BTS Video Look

Tony Khan Ruins Holidays with AEW All In 2024 Ticket Sale Date

Star Trek: Discovery: Wil Wheaton, "Ready Room" Share Season 5 Teaser

The Penguin: Casey Bloys Explains Big Advantage DC Has Over Marvel

Fargo Season 5 Teaser: Dot's Just Having a Bad Day, That's All

Prison Break: Mayans MC's Elgin James Developing Hulu Series Take

AEW Dynamite Advances Multiple Women's Division Stories in One Night

Euphoria Season 3: Zendaya-Starring Series Confirmed for 2025 Return

Futurama Set to Return: Hulu Gives Animated Series 2-Season Order

Welcome to Derry: HBO/Max Confirms "It" Prequel Series Moved to 2025

The Last of Us Season 2 Production Set to Begin in Early 2024

SNL Star Kenan Thompson on Season 50 Hype, Bridging Demographics

House of the Dragon Season 2 Set for Summer 2024; Trailer Screened

Yellowstone Season 5 Wraps November 2024; "1944" & "2024" Spinoffs

Shōgun Trailer: James Clavell Adapt Hits FX, Hulu in February 2024

Doctor Who: Kickstart An Alternate Universe Lost Doctor Annual 2023

Solo Leveling: TOMORROW X TOGETHER Set for Crunchyroll Anime Theme

Loki/Jonathan Majors, The Whoniverse & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

South Park Sounds Bellwether in The Daily LITG, 2nd of November 2023

