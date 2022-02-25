Endgame, Picard, Babylon 5, SNL & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 25 Feb 22

When you see yourself in a crowded room/Do your fingers itch, are you pistol-whipped?/Will you step in line or release the glitch?/Can you fall asleep with a panic switch?/And when you see yourself in a crowded room/Do your fingers itch, are you pistol-whipped?/Will you step in line or release the glitch?/Do you think she'll sleep with the panic?… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Silversun Pickups for "Panic Switch" (check out the video here), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes NBC's The Endgame star Morena Baccarin on almost being Joss Whedon's Maria Hill, Star Trek star John de Lancie talks Q's evolution from TNG to "Picard," NBC's SNL host John Mulaney draws the line at wolves, JMS updates The CW's Babylon 5 pilot, Cesaro walks away from the WWE, Kathryn Hahn likes what she sees of Disney+'s Agatha: House of Harkness, Moon Knight writer chimes in on Marc Spector being Jewish in the Disney+ series, Quentin Tarantino possibly directing an episode or two of FX's Timothy Olyphant-starring Justified return, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our round-up of reviews, this time including SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save the World.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, February 25, 2022:

Big Sky Confirms Bernard White Set for Key Season 2 Recurring Role

Batwoman Season 3: Arrowverse's OG Joker Highlighted in BTS Image

Saturday Night Live Learns John Mulaney Draws the Line At… Wolves?!

Justified: Quentin Tarantino Reportedly In Talks to Direct 1-2 Eps

Law & Order Virtual Fan Day Event Rescheduled for Next Week

Cesaro, WWE Quietly Part Ways; Reportedly Turns Down Contract Ext

Moon Knight Writer "Perfectly OK" With Marc Spector Not Being Jewish

Dicktown Teaser: Loving John's "Hot, Throbbing Analytical Mind"

Legends of Tomorrow Goes Golden; Batwoman On The Clock: Season Finales

The Endgame: Morena Baccarin on Joss Whedon Wanting Her for Maria Hill

Agatha: House of Harkness – Kathryn Hahn Likes What She's Seen So Far

MJF Works Himself Into a Shoot on AEW Dynamite

Rick and Morty Are Unleashing "The Vindicators 4" on James Gunn Now

Babylon 5 Pilot Still in Active Development, Rolled to Fall 2023: JMS

Law & Order Fans Can Get Their "DUN DUN" On At NBC Virtual Event

Bryan Danielson Accepts Match with Jon Moxley for AEW Revolution

Star Trek: John de Lancie Discusses Q Differences From TNG to Picard

And here's a look at what we've been reviewing lately, including SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save the World:

Astrid & Lilly Season 1 E05 Review: I'm Emotional But I'll Be Okay

