Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Rampage 9/11/2021

AEW All Out ruined The Chadster's life last weekend, with its exciting matches, hot crowd, and multiple big debuts. And as if The Chadster wasn't already rendered sexually impotent for life by that, AEW followed up by beating Raw in the ratings with Dynamite this week. It's already been, as far as The Chadster is concerned, the worst thing to happen to The Chadster on the week of 9/11 since 9/11. So The Chadster was in no mood to watch AEW Rampage this week, not that it mattered to Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook, who might as well be in cahoots with Tony Khan the way he contributes to ruining The Chadster's life by forcing him to watch and review every AEW show.

And AEW wasn't done yet, as they continued to rub it in by starting AEW Rampage with Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo, a PPV-quality match that was originally meant to be on the All Out card but pushed back due to travel issues. El Idolo won due to interference from Chavo Guererro when the referee wasn't looking, but Andrade wasn't happy with that and attacked Chavo after the match. Pac and the Lucha Brothers also punished Chavo after the match. The Chadster might as well have been Chavo, getting stretched with the Rings of Saturn like that, because The Chadster has also been punished all week long.

Darby Allin and Sting came out to cut a promo on Shawn Spears and Tully Blanchard. But while Sting was yapping at Tully, Spears attacked Allin from behind and took him out. It's extremely unfair to WWE that AEW is able to get people interested in a feud between Sting and Tully Blanchard in 2021. That's not how you're supposed to use legends. You're supposed to either have them squash your current roster even though they clearly can barely walk anymore, or you're supposed to totally emasculate them in backstage segments. Booking them well and in a way that elevates younger talent is the wrong way to go about it and proves that Tony Khan doesn't understand anything about the wrestling business.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sting and Darby Allin Find Out How Hard it is To Outsmart Tully Blanchard | AEW Rampage, 9/10/21 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAIRY5El2I8)

Videos from Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson rubbed it in to The Chadster that these two Benedict Arnolds betrayed The Chadster's beloved WWE. So disrespectful.

Ruby Soho, Riho, and Kris Statlander beat Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel in a match, with Soho pinning Rebel. For a long time, one of the few things WWE had going over AEW was their superior Women's Division, so it's very unfair that AEW has built theirs up while WWE has returned to near Divas-era lack of caring about the women's roster.

After a backstage interview conducted by Mark Henry followed by his catchphrase, Max Caster faced Brian Pillman Jr. in. amatch. Caster cut a rap on the way to the ring without getting canceled for it this time, though Anthony Bowens stopped him from saying a cuss word about Skyline Chili, for which The Chadster was grateful. Pillman beat Caster to send the crowd home happy, once again showing that Tony Khan knows nothing about wrestling. You're supposed to embarrass talent in their hometown, not put them over. Hasn't Tony even watched WWE? Auugghh! It's so disrespectful!

AEW Rampage is finding its footing to produce a one-hour show that compliments AEW Dynamite well, and it makes The Chadster absolutely furious. The Chadster can never forgive AEW for what it did this week, and while this episode of Rampage was really just an encore for the previous week, it was still extremely disrespectful toward WWE and made The Chadster miserable. Is Tony Khan going to pay for The Chadster's erectile dysfunction drugs? The Chadster may have to see him in court for that.

