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Firefly, Buffy, Lanterns/Grant Morrison & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW, Buffy, Scrubs, Lanterns/Grant Morrison, Firefly, Doctor Who, Primal, Watson, Tracker, Marshals & more!

Article Summary Firefly cast rallies fans for support in making the animated series a reality, minus Joss Whedon involvement

Major TV coverage including Buffy news, Doctor Who updates, and new views for AEW, Scrubs, SNL, and more

Lanterns and Grant Morrison debates, plus insight on upcoming episodes for Tracker, Marshals, and Primal

Daily coverage roundup features opinion pieces, guides, and previews of top shows across the TV landscape

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW Revolution, KPOP Demon Hunters/Oscars, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Scrubs, Lanterns/Grant Morrison, Firefly, SNL, Doctor Who, Primal, American Dad!, Dark Winds, Rooster, Watson, Tracker, Marshals, Scarpetta, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, March 16th, 2026:

AEW Revolution: Ronda Rousey Debuts, Will Ospreay Returns, and More

KPOP Demon Hunters: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami's "Golden" Oscars

AEW Revolution: AEW Ruins PPV Pre-Shows, Cope and Christian Return

Buffy: Chloe Zhao Addresses Hulu Passing on "New Sunnydale" at Oscars

Scrubs S01E05: "My Angel" Images: Turk Helps JD Hit the Dating Scene

AEW Revolution Preview: A Fan's Complete Guide to Tonight's PPV

Lanterns: Lindelof Being Wrong Doesn't Mean Grant Morrison Is Right

AEW Collision Review: The Not-So-Calm Before the Revolution Storm

98th Oscars Viewing Guide: Presenters, Performers, Nominees & More

Firefly Cast Needs YOUR Help Making Animated Series a Reality (VIDEO)

SNL Review: Harry Styles Helps Get Season 51 Back on Track in Style

Buffy: "New Sunnydale" Cast, Chloé Zhao Post Social Media Reactions

Firefly Cast Reuniting for Animated Series; Joss Whedon Not Involved

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Shocker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Luke Cage: Mike Colter on Changes He'd Want to See Before Returning

Doctor Who: Big Finish Makes Thirteenth Doctor, Yaz Fans Very Happy

Primal: Check Out Our Season 3 Finale "An Echo of Eternity" Preview

American Dad! Season 20 Ep. 4 Preview: Stan Smith, Reality TV King!

Dark Winds: Here's Your S04E05 "Those Who Harmed One Another" Preview

DTF St. Louis S01E03: "The Go Getter" Preview: Clark in the Hot Seat

Rooster Season 1 Episode 2 "Trousers" Preview: Big Man on Campus?

Watson S02E13 "For a Limited Time Only" Feels Like a Real Heartbreaker

Tracker S03E12 "Do No Harm" Preview: Colter Tracks a Missing Doctor

Marshals S01E03 "Road to Nowhere" Preview: Who's Randall Clegg?

The Mentalist: Righetti Reflects on Series, Yeoman & Kang Memories

Scarpetta: Righetti on Dorothy-Kay Sibling Dynamic, Curtis & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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