FOX "News" Taking the Fifth on Jan 6 No Surprise: BCTV Daily Dispatch

This past Thursday, the House of Representatives select committee charged with investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, held a prime-time hearing in what will be the first in a series this month. And by the time Chairperson Bennie Thompson (Democrat), Vice-Chair Liz Cheney (Republican), and several witnesses were done, it became even more infuriatingly clear to anyone whose fashion sense when it comes to hats doesn't involve tinfoil that it was Donald Trump's plan to wreck our democracy, seize control of a national election to turn the results in his favor, and never leave The White House. And apparently to accomplish that, he and his lackeys needed to whip up conspiracy theory whackjobs, white supremacists, and G.I. Joe-wannabes to attack Washington D.C. to make that happen. And guess what? People f***ing tuned in. Not exactly what FOX "News" was hoping to report.

Preliminary viewing figures from Nielsen that were released by FOX "News" had the total number of viewers ate over 19M, breaking down as follows: ABC with 4.88 million viewers, MSNBC with 4.16 million, NBC with 3.56 million, CBS with 3.37 million, CNN with 2.62 million, Fox Business Network with 223,128, CNBC with 158,439, Newsmax with 137,268, and NewsNation with 59,580. Then late on Friday, Deadline Hollywood reported that the total number of viewers had grown to over 20M (and that's not including PBS and those watching on social media), though an updated breakdown wasn't readily available.

ABC, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, CNN, Fox Business Network, CNBC, Newsmax, and NewsNation (yes, even those last two). Did anyone notice a big name missing in that line-up? Yup, that's right. FOX "News" decided to allow its crypt filled with privileged hate-mongers to run amok across their prime-time line-up, taking steamy dumps on the truth with every word spoken. But are you really surprised?

Because if we're really going to deserve having a seat at the big kids' table, then we need to just accept the fact that FOX "News" hasn't been a legit news source in a sweet long time. Even before Trump, Rupert Murdoch's shitshow was a propaganda machine for the GOP and right-wingers. But with Trump, the network became an alt-reality dumpster fire where white people are made to believe that everyone who doesn't look like them is out to kill them (or "replace" them according to the latest line of bullshit). Viewers of FOX "News" are trumped up to rage against "snowflakes" and "SJW warriors" while also being told that it's okay to not take personality responsibility for their lives because if they don't have what they want? Well, it's "their" fault. I can think of a prominent name during a certain world war who was known for his propaganda practices and would be proud of what he helped create (but I'll leave you to fill in the blanks on that one).

But even that's not the reason why we're not surprised. The reason why we knew FOX "News" would plead the fifth on airing the opening to the Jan. 6th hearings had to do with the fact that talking heads Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Brian Kilmeade were actively texting with Trump's bunker as the traitors continued their terrorist attack. Talk… about… awkward! In fact, here's Cheney reading those messages to the press & the American people back in December 2021:

Oh, no! FOX "News" could never cover a hearing that could (and probably will) name-drop three of their flunkies. Instead, they had Hannity (who was named during Thursday's hearing) and Tucker Carlson running commercial-free. Why? Because when shows go to commercials, folks change channels. And FOX "News" cannot afford to have viewers learning the truth.

And here's a look at Seth MacFarlane offering his take on how FOX "News" was attempting to go "nothing to see here" while the opening to the Jan. 6 hearings got underway:

Fox News trying to distract Americans from the Jan. 6 hearings: pic.twitter.com/SbnvF4JWds — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

But no matter how much FOX "News" wants to whitewash the truth about what happened that day… no matter how much it wants to paint the traitors as "patriots" instead of the pathetic cowards they are… they can't space the reality shown in the following footage released during the opening session. Or the role they played in it:

