Ms. Marvel, Paige, The Boys, Castlevania & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Couple yеars flashin' by/And I'm doin' okay/In the back of my mind/All I hear is your name/I bеt you're happy and that's fine/But I regret just one thing/I never got to change your mind/I'm here/Standin' in the same dress/You're in your apartment/I'm already gone/Talkin'/Wildly out of context/I wish things were different/But I'll never know/When you left, I bet you held her body closer/And I was hopin' you would tell her it was over/You're all I think about and everywhere I look/I know it's bad, but we could be so good… with The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Halsey and "So Good" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including a FB troll trap for Bible-banging Ms. Marvel haters, Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston talking industry "pariahs," Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy getting some love from Blondie, Paige becomes Saraya after July 7 when she departs the WWE, Netflix previews new animated spinoff series Castlevania: Nocturne, WWE announces Cody Rhodes out of action for nine months, What We Do in the Shadows offers us Nandor… rapping (?!?), and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, June 11, 2022:

WWE Confirms Cody Rhodes Unable to Compete for 9 Months

The Orville S03E03 Promo Has Us Turning On, Tuning In & Dropping Out

Paige Announces WWE Departure, Will Go By Saraya As Of July 7th

The Flash S08E18 Images; S08E19 & Season Finale Overviews Released

The Boys Spinoffs Updated; Blondie Finds Soldier Boy's Rapture "Epic"

What We Do in the Shadows S04 Teaser: Nandor Mumble Raps- We Think?

MythiCon 2022: Tickets On Sale Now For Rhett & Link October Event

Dragon Age: Absolution Hits Netflix This December: Teaser, Key Art

WWE SmackDown Preview 6/10: The Intercontinental Title Is On The Line

Yellowstone Season 5 Casting News: Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver & More

Midnight Mass Score Up For Order At Waxwork Records

The Cuphead Show! Teaser, Table Read: New Episodes This August

Castlevania: Nocturne – Netflix Releases Spinoff Series Teaser

Sonic Prime: Netflix Serves Up 2 Previews for New Animated Series

Tekken: Bloodline – Netflix Offers BTS Look at Upcoming Anime

Teen Wolf Star Says Cast Does It "For the Love of the Show", Not Money

The Boys Season 4 Official; Eric Kripke Thanks "Exploding Genitalia"

The Boys S03: Jensen Ackles' "Golden" Soldier Boy Performance Drops

Doctor Who Star Eccleston: White Male Actors New Industry "Pariahs"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S01E06 Review: A Classic Conundrum

'Christians Against Ms. Marvel' Facebook Group Is A Troll Trap

American Rust: Jeff Daniels Series Picked Up By Amazon Freevee

The Orville: New Horizons Season 3 E02 Review: Horror-ible Losses

Young Justice, Paper Girls, The Last of Us & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

