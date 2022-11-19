Full Gear: Jungle Boy Becomes a Jungle Man, Beats Luchasaurus

Jungle Boy overcame unbelievable physical punishment inside a steel cage to defeat his former best friend and tag team partner, Luchasraurus. In a career-defining match that Jim Ross called the most important of "Jungle Jack's" career, Jungle Boy truly became a Jungle Man, and the whole thing has got The Chadster feeling absolutely sick to his stomach!

Welcome to The Chadster's live coverage of AEW Full Gear. As the only unbiased journalist in all of pro wrestling, The Chadster is here to give you his honest, objective opinion on tonight's PPV. And The Chadster's opinion is that it stinks! Tony Khan is booking this show for the sole purpose of RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, and The Chadster doesn't think that's fair at all!

AEW Full Gear Results: Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus

The steel cage matched opened the PPV, which is just crazy to The Chadster. Why would you want to get the crowd so excited when the show is just starting? Wrestling fans can't handle more than one or two high-octane matches on a single show, which Tony Khan would know if he paid attention to anything Vince McMahon has taught us over the years.

Luchasaurus brutalized Jungle Boy in the steel cage while his mom and sister watched from ringside. Christian Cage opened the door at one point so the action could spill outside, and got himself ejected. Jungle Boy made multiple comebacks and the stupid AEW fans ate up every single one. Come on! You're playing right into Tony Khan's evil hands!

After taking all that punishment, Jungle Boy won with an elbow drop off the cage through a table and the snare trap submission. Even Keighleyanne stopped texting that guy Gary for a few minutes to pay attention to this match, so now Tony Khan is turning The Chadster's own wife against him! So unfair!

AEW Full Gear Coverage on Bleeding Cool

Coverage of AEW Full Gear is being brought to you today by The Chadster, against The Chadster's wishes. The Chadster would love nothing more than to enjoy his Saturday in peace without Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster bleeding into every aspect of The Chadster's life, but unfortunately, The Chadster's bosses at Bleeding Cool are apparently on Tony Khan's payroll because they're forcing The Chadster to cover the PPV.

AEW Full Gear is taking place right now in Newark, New Jersey. Here's the lineup for the show right now, besides Death Triangle vs. The Elite. Jungle Boy takes on Luchasaurus in a steel cage. Darby Allin and Sting face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. Saraya returns to the ring to face Britt Baker. The Elite are back in AEW and will challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships at Full Gear. Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. Wardlow defends the TNT Championship against Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat. Jade Cargill defends the TBS Championship against Nyla Rose. The Acclaimed defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Swerve in our Glory. Toni Storm defends the Interim AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter. And Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against MJF.

For more live coverage of AEW Full Gear, and information on how to watch, head to this hub page, though The Chadster wishes you would do literally anything else.