Full Gear: MJF Wins AEW Championship with Help from William Regal

MJF won the AEW World Championship in the main event of AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley with a brass knuckle punch. The knuckles belonged to Moxley's friend and manager, William Regal, who turned on Moxley and turned heel by passing the knuckles to MJF. MJF's victory capped off a long story arc for MJF, who could be the future of the company… if he doesn't jump ship to WWE in the bidding war of 2024. You know what The Chadster is hoping will happen.

AEW Full Gear Results: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

MJF entered first to a huge babyface pop for the main event of AEW Full Gear. Moxley wasn't booed during his entrance though, so he fixed that by giving the crowd the finger and wrestling like a heel. The crowd then chanted something very rude at Moxley. The Chadster frankly can't believe some of the language he's heard tonight, but this is what happens when you resort to trashy gimmicks like scissoring to sell tickets, Tony Khan. You're getting what you deserve!

A rabid crowd supporting babyface MJF in a match against heel Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship isn't something The Chadster ever thought he'd see

MJF gave it all he had, but it wasn't enough to overcome Moxley. So then he pulled the referee in front of Moxley to knock him out so he could cheat with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. But William Regal came out and MJF decided against it. Then Moxley accidentally knocked out a second referee so that no one was there to see him make MJF tap out.

As Moxley woke up the ref, Regal slipped Moxley his brass knuckles. MJF used them and got the pin, becoming the new AEW World Champion. In retrospect, Moxley should have seen this coming. Regal literally stabbed Triple H right in the back when he signed with AEW, so of course he would stab Moxley in the back as well. But Moxley also betrayed WWE, so he too got what he deserved. Hopefully, MJF takes the AEW Championship with him to WWE in 2024 and The Chadster can finally put this whole mess, and Tony Khan's weird obsession with The Chadster, behind him.

Watch highlights from the match below.

AEW Full Gear is taking place right now in Newark, New Jersey. Here's the lineup for the show right now, besides Death Triangle vs. The Elite. Jungle Boy takes on Luchasaurus in a steel cage. Darby Allin and Sting face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. Saraya returns to the ring to face Britt Baker. The Elite are back in AEW and will challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships at Full Gear. Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. Wardlow defends the TNT Championship against Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat. Jade Cargill defends the TBS Championship against Nyla Rose. The Acclaimed defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Swerve in our Glory. Toni Storm defends the Interim AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter. And Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against MJF.

