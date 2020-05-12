Hangman Page Moves to Woods, Eats a Squirrel in Being the Elite 203

Being the Elite 203 starts with Matt Jackson's kids reading the Young Bucks' childrens' book and demanding breakfast. Matt is highly stressed out by making toast. He finds that the letters FTR are burned in the toast like that toaster DC Comics released to mess with Alan Moore's head.

After the opening, the Bucks discuss staying home during quarantine and how it's making them a little crazy but it's nice to spend time with their kids. Nick wants to go back to AEW and help the Elite against the Inner Circle, but Matt says he's not ready. Peter Avalon calls Brandon Cutler to mock him over the Kickout Challenge. Cutler challenges Avalon to try it. Matt Hardy pops in to explain the phrase "take a powder," when wrestlers leave the ring either because they're injured or as part of the storyline. Next, Christopher Daniels joins from his hotel room to share a "hack" for people who need masks for people who can't get them. Daniels uses a bandana and some hair ties to make a mask.

"Hangman" Adam Page has decided to live in the woods because he felt he wasn't being safe enough at home, as seen in Being the Elite 202. The Dynamite theme plays with Page in the woods. Page believes isolating in the woods is the best way to stay coronavirus free, plus there are no rules to follow in the woods. Page decides to kill and eat a squirrel with a spear made out of a stick. Unfortunately, it's gross and he spits it out.

Peter Avalon leaves his house to find John Roberts waiting for him, to announce the Kickout challenge. Avalon's opponent will be his neighbor, Steve. She attempts to pin him several times and he kicks out, but when he announces it's over, she rolls him up for a three-count. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Skye play quarters. When Christopher Daniels wants to play, they won't let him. Afterward, Daniels is interviewed about being excluded from the game.

After a recap of the recent Private Party storyline, Mark Quen wakes up after being attacked last episode. He recalls battling a teddy bear in a hotel room a year ago. He calls Isaiah Kassidy to tell him he knows who attacked them. Back in the Woods, Hangman Page makes an ominous phone call using a tree leaf… is he behind the attack? Marco Stunt opens the door of his apartment to find a message stuffed in a white claw can. It's a map leading to something or someone with the initials JE (Jurassic Express). He follows the map to a wooded area where a woman wonders what he's doing.

Matt Jackson brags about his tennis skills and plays a game against his brothers, reminiscent of the horse game in the last episode of Being the Elite. Of course, he sucks, but at one point he runs into a fence and busts his forehead open. After that, he suddenly becomes better. He's still bad, but his brothers let him win because he's covered in blood. Matt gloats but becomes weak after losing too much blood.

Kenny Omega hangs out backstage after the Dynamite Street Fight and asks various people (Alex Marvez, Chuck Taylor, Chris Harrington) if he looked like a real street fighter. Everyone he asks was unimpressed, and when he tries to intimidate Harrington, Harrington yells at him. Colt Cabana shows up and tries to compliment Kenny, but an irate Kenny chases him away.

Well, that was Being the Elite 203. Kind of a down episode after the last few weeks, but it had its moments. Watch it below.