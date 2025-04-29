Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Heartstopper, TWD: Dead City, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Supernatural, Stillwater, Doctor Who, Ahsoka, The Talamasca, TWD: Dead City, Heartstopper, Revival, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Supernatural: Jensen Ackles & Misha Collins, Prime Video's Stillwater, ABC's The Rookie, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Miami Vice, Disney+'s Ahsoka, AMC's Anne Rice's The Talamasca: The Secret Order, Netflix's WWE Raw, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, TNA Rebellion, Disney+'s Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, Dustin Rhodes/WWE, Netflix's Heartstopper, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, SYFY's Revival, Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event, Bill Hader & HBO, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Supernatural: Jensen Ackles & Misha Collins, Stillwater, The Rookie, Doctor Who, Ahsoka, The Talamasca, TWD: Dead City, Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, Heartstopper, Revival, Tudum 2025, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, April 29, 2025:

Supernatural: Yup, Jensen Ackles Got Ahold of Misha Collins' Phone

Stillwater: Zdarsky & Perez's Image Comics Series Set for Amazon Adapt

The Rookie S07E16: "The Return" Time Change; New Previews Released

Doctor Who: New Wave of Season 2 Ep. 4: "Lucky Day" Images Released

Miami Vice: Joseph Kosinski to Direct New Movie, Script by Dan Gilroy

Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Announces Season 2 Filming Underway

The Talamasca: The Secret Order Teasers Signaling June 2025 Debut?

WWE Raw Preview: Best Second Raw After WrestleMania Ever?

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 1 Image Gallery Released

TNA Rebellion Showcases Brand's Resurgence in Wrestling Landscape

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld Spotlights Asajj Ventress, Cad Bane

Schrödinger's Dustin Rhodes Both Respected and Not Respected in WWE

Geriatric Has-Beens Tease Wrestling Project No One Wants

Heartstopper: Alice Oseman Offers Finale Film, Vol. 6 Updates & More

John Mulaney Goes Live with Shannon, Maron, Chieng & More This Week

Revival Co-Showrunner: Time "Is Near" for More on SYFY's Series Adapt

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event Set for May 31st; Details Released

Tracker Season 2 and 3 in The Daily LITG, 28th April 2025

Doctor Who: Did Davies Expose The Most Tragic Part of The Doctor?

Countdown, Good Omens 3, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bill Hader to Co-Write, Possibly Star in Jonestown Series for HBO

