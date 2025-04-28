Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Countdown, Good Omens 3, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys/Supernatural, The Rookie, Good Omens 3, Countdown, John Cena/Twin Peaks, The Last of Us, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's 60 Minutes, Yellowstone, The Boys/Supernatural, ABC's The Rookie, TBS's AEW Collision, Prime Video's Good Omens 3, Prime Video's Countdown, Netflix's One Piece, John Cena/Twin Peaks, FLCL Reanimated, Adult Swim's YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, AMC's Dark Winds, NBC's Suits LA, CBS's Watson, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, HBO's The Last of Us, CBS's The Equalizer, BBC's Doctor Who, CBS's Tracker, Burn Notice, Critical Role, Netflix's Devil May Cry, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: 60 Minutes, Yellowstone, The Boys/Supernatural, The Rookie, Good Omens 3, Countdown, One Piece, John Cena/Twin Peaks, Dark Winds, The Last of Us, Doctor Who, Critical Role, Devil May Cry, The Handmaid's Tale, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, April 28, 2025:

60 Minutes Addresses EP Resigning: "No One Here Is Happy About It"

Yellowstone Universe Update: Beth/Rip Spinoff, Kayce Spinoff & More

The Boys: Jared Padalecki on Season 5; Gets Musical with Jensen Ackles

The Rookie S07: "Chenford" Connection "Impossible to Break": Hawley

RuPaul's Drag Race, Pose Star Jiggly Caliente Passes Away, Age 44

AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza Delivers Championship Caliber Action

Good Omens 3: David Tennant Appreciates Opportunity to Wrap Up Series

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Series Eyeing LA Premiere in Late June

One Piece Star Lera Abova Talks Season 2, Miss All Sunday & More

Will WrestleMania 42 See John Cena vs. FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper?

Interview with the Vampire in The Daily LITG, 27th April 2025

FLCL Reanimated: 300+ Fan/Animators Bring New Life to Anime's Best Ep

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E08 Preview: Sarah & Rachel Get Musical

Doctor Who, Alien: Earth, TWD: Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Dark Winds: Check Out Our Season 3 Finale: "Iron Horse" Preview

Suits LA: Check Out Our Season 1 Episode 10 "Slugfest" Preview

Watson: Check Out Our S01E11: "The Dark Day Deduction" Preview & More

The Righteous Gemstones S04E08 Finds Eli at a Crossroads: Preview

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Preview: Ellie Knows Her Name

The Equalizer: Check Out Our Season 5 Ep. 17: "Acceptance" Preview

Doctor Who: Our "The Well" Thoughts (Including One Big Easter Egg)

Tracker: Here's Our S02E18: "Collision" Preview; Season 2 & 3 Updates

Burn Notice: Bruce Campbell Nudges Revival Idea (You Listening, NBC?)

Critical Role: Mighty Nein Writer on Franchise Appeal, Waititi & More

Devil May Cry Writer on Winning Over Video Game Fans & New Viewers

The Handmaid's Tale: Carey Cox on Co-Stars, Season 6 Highlights & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!