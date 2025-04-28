Posted in: TV | Tagged: ,

Tracker Season 2 and 3 in The Daily LITG, 28th April 2025

 Tracker Season 2 & 3 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

  • Tracker Season 2 & 3 dominates Bleeding Cool as the most-read topic, sparking major fan excitement.
  • Top ten trending stories reveal Tracker, Ms Marvel, and X-Men are capturing the pop culture spotlight.
  • Daily LITG highlights historic comic industry moments and news from the past six years on Bleeding Cool.
  • Get updated on Tracker season previews, renewals, and major developments in TV, comics, and fandom.

Tracker Season 2 & 3 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Tracker
"Collision" – Pictured: Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 Tracker Season 2 & 3 in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Tracker: Here's Our S02E18: "Collision" Preview; Season 2 & 3 Updates
  2. Ms Marvel And X-Men Rewriting On Free Comic Book Day (FCBD Spoilers)
  3. Interview with the Vampire: Eric Bogosian Shuts Down Season 3 Theory
  4. The Librarians: The Next Chapter 2-Night Premiere Deserves 2 Posters
  5. Captain America Back On The Motorbike For Relaunch in July
  6. The Rookie Season 7 Episode 16: "The Return" Images: Guess Who's Back?
  7. The Tremors Franchise Gets An Update About Its Next Chapter
  8. The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Preview: Ellie Knows Her Name
  9. Humberto Ramos Draws Fantastic Four For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
  10. Critical Role: Mighty Nein Writer on Franchise Appeal, Waititi & More

LITG one year ago… Venom War Spoilers

Free Comic Book Day Venom

  1. The Future Of Marvel Comics And Venom (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)
  2. The Rookie: ABC Releases Season 6 Ep. 7 "Crushed" Image Gallery 
  3. Will Spawn Appear In Image's Blood Squad Seven #1?
  4. The Walking Dead "Big 3" Rick, Daryl & Michonne? Carol Fans Not Happy 
  5. Sideshow Captures the Love Between X-Men's Rogue and Gambit 
  6. James Gunn Praises X-Men '97, But No "Justice League Unlimited '07" 
  7. Monkey Man Is Now Available To Watch On Digital Services
  8. Rob Liefeld's New Thundercats Cover With Calica, And Mary Jane Watson
  9. Ultimate Spider-Man Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  10. Mattel Debuts First Monster High Fang Club Exclusive with Operetta 
  11. Mary Marvel Gets a Series With Wow Comics #9, up for Auction
  12. Walter Gibson & Blackstone Launch Super-Magic Comics, Up for Auction
  13. Kirby, Ditko on the Last Atlas War Comic, Battle #70 up for Auction
  14. The Debut of Fawcett's Bulletdog in Bulletman #10, up for Auction
  15. Fear of Marvel Mutants before the X-Men, Up for Auction
  16. Skybound To Run Comic Book Ads Before Transformers Cinema Screenings
  17. Pay For Your C2E2 By Going To The Bad Idea Panel At 3.15PM Today
  18. Launch Night! Heroes: British Invasion At London's Cartoon Museum
  19. DC Comics' First Martian Manhunter in Batman #78, Up for Auction
  20. PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man & Black Panther, Transformers And More
  21. Amanda Waller's Big Plans in the Daily LITG, 27th of April, 2024

LITG two years ago, IDW Cuts Two-Fifths of Employees, Executives, Stock Exchange Listing

The logo for IDW Publishing is, despite all appearances, not a trash can on fire.
The logo for IDW Publishing
  1. IDW Cuts Two-Fifths of Employees, Executives, Stock Exchange Listing
  2. How Orchis Spoils The Hellfire Gala – Free Comic Book Day #XSpoilers
  3. Batman #900 Will Bring You Everything A Bat Fan Could Want (Spoilers) 
  4. DC Launches Power Girl Series by Leah Williams & Eduardo Pansica
  5. When The People Turn Against Spider-Man- Free Comic Book Day Spoiler
  6. Jessica Jones Star Krysten Ritter on David Tennant, Doctor Who Fandom
  7. Mountain Dew Announces MTN DEW Summer Freeze Flavor
  8. The Future Of Marvel Rewritten By Sins Of Sinister Finale #XSpoilers
  9. Arby's Are Bringing Back Their Limited-Edition D&D Tabletop Dice
  10. DC Launches Fire & Ice Series by Joanne Starer & Natacha Bustos
  11. IDW Layoffs In More Detail As New EIC And Co-Publishers Named
  12. A Very Rare Hangman #6 Pops Its Head Up From 1943
  13. I Don't Know Which Is Love & Witches Marriage- Yen July 2023 Solicits
  14. The Gangster's Guide to Housekeeping in Viz Media July 2023 Solicits
  15. Opus & Ashes & Mother Russia in CEX July 2023 Solicits
  16. Jacin & The Olympians in Band Of Bards July 2023 Solicits
  17. The Theory Comes To T-Pub's July 2023 Solicits
  18. Sins Of Sinister & Mother Righteous in The Daily LITG, 27th April 2023

LITG three years ago: Mary Jane Watson's Sin's Past

Marvel Comics

  1. Big Plans For Peter Parker? More Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers
  2. As DC Comics Loses One Trinity, It Gains Another (Spoilers)
  3. CinemaCon 2022: Walt Disney Studios Presentation Liveblog
  4. Wednesday's Amazing Spider-Man #1 is Sin's Past Meets One More Day
  5. What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers
  6. Xander Harris, Now A Queer Young Man In Boom's Vampire Slayer Comics
  7. Mary Jane Watson's Sin's Past Story in The Daily LITG, 27th April 2022
  8. Beadle & Grimm's Reveals D&D Spelljammer Special Editions
  9. McFarlane Toys Reveals Red Lantern Atrocitus Build-A-Figure
  10. Sabretooth, Nature Girl & Deadpool's Case Against Krakoa (Spoilers)
  11. A First Look At Pages From Marvel's A.X.E. Judgment Day #1
  12. DC Reveal Robin & Blood Syndicate Pride Variant Covers
  13. Thor #24 Has A Direct Sequel To Loki Agent Of Asgard #17
  14. Oxford's Interactive Comics Experience With Beano, 2000AD & Phoenix
  15. Malachi Ward Joins Jeff Lemire For Black Hammer: The End In 2023
  16. Will Usagi Yojimbo's 1st Appearance in Albedo #2 Take the TMNT Leap?
  17. Joe Glass Wins Best LGBTQ Comic Book Moment in Gayming Magazine Awards
  18. The Hand's Plans For The Punisher Go Back Decades (Spoilers)
  19. Ms Marvel – Kamala Khan or Kamala Kang? Beyond The Limit #5 Spoilers

LITG four years ago, Introducing The United

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

DC Comics July 2021 Full Solicits And Solicitations
  1. DC Comics Launches New Galactic Superhero Team, The United
  2. Action Comics #1030 Full Of Foreshadowing For The Death Of Superman
  3. WandaVision Pulled Off What The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Couldn't
  4. So This Is Why #Colossus Is Trending On Twitter…
  5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: "Frank Reynolds" Has Chance Reunion
  6. Lucifer Team Offers Lucifans Next-Best-Thing to Season 5B Trailer
  7. Paramount+ Posts Star Trek: Discovery New Federation Ships Concept Art
  8. DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Love Triangle? (Spoilers)
  9. Invincible Has Sold Over 100,000 Graphic Novels in 2021 Already
  10. Funko Reveals Entire Wave of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Pops
  11. DC Universe Infinite Unveils Plans for AAPI Heritage Month
  12. PrintWatch: Stray Dogs & George C Romero's The Rise Get Second Prints
  13. Luciano Vecchio Debuts New Marvel LGBTQ+ Character On Variant Cover
  14. Why Do People Collect Comics? Comic Store In Your Future
  15. How Bolt Got Her Name In Teen Titans Academy #2 (Spoilers)
  16. Lovesickness: Is Junji Ito's Classic Horror Manga Really a Comedy?
  17. Brother Power The Geek Can't Get James Gunn To Answer His Tweets
  18. Huntress Tells You Not To Use Your Keys For Self-Defense
  19. Invincible Has Sold Over 100,000 Graphic Novels in 2021 Already
  20. We Meet Vol For The First Time In The Next Batman: Second Son
  21. Something Is Making A Killing on eBay
  22. Illinois Comic Shop Still Doing Free Comic Book Day On 1st of May
  23. Which Will Sell More Copies? Dogmatix Or Dog-Man?
  24. Just Call Him Nightwang – The Daily LITG, 27th April 2021

LITG five years ago, Star Trek, Stranger Things, Bill Sienkiewicz

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Star Trek Discovery, Stranger Things and Bill Sienkiewicz' bottom.

  1. Star Trek: Discovery Director Jonathan Frakes Teases Season 3 Details
  2. Stranger Things 4 Video Store Fridays Final Edition: The End of An Era
  3. Bill Sienkiewicz Goes Viral Again and It's All His Fault
  4. DC Comics Arrive In Stores – In Bubble Wrap
  5. SNL at Home Still A Charm Second Time Around, But A Bit Too Polished
  6. Gen-X Finally Takes a Stand When Millennials Try to Steal Keanu Reeves
  7. Looking Back at Better Call Saul Season 5's Breaking Bad Easter Eggs
  8. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  9. The Patriarchy Cost Britt Baker a Developmental Deal with WWE
  10. Spawn Kickstarter Hits 2 Million and Gets More Upgrades

LITG six years ago, Avengers Endgame,

All Bleeding Cool readers wanted to read about was the future of their favourite Marvel Movie characters the weekend that Avengers Endgame came out. Who knew that one year later we'd be living in that world?

  1. Captain America Comic Rockets In Value Over Avengers: Endgame (Spoilers)
  2. Were the Actions of the Avengers in Endgame Worse Than Those Of Thanos? (Major Spoilers)
  3. Avengers: Endgame is Going to Make Actor's Agents and Studio Executives Lives a Lot Harder (Spoilers)
  4. Thor Comic Rockets In Value Over Avengers: Endgame (Spoilers)
  5. The Future Of Iron Man After Avengers: Endgame (Major Spoilers)
  6. The Future Of Thor After Avengers: Endgame (Major Spoilers)
  7. The Future Of Spider-Man After Avengers: Endgame (Major Spoilers)
  8. The Future of Captain America After Avengers: Endgame (Major Spoilers)
  9. Any Future For Loki After Avengers: Endgame? (Major Spoilers)
  10. 'The Rookie': After Great Season 1, Why Won't ABC #RenewTheRookie?

Comic book birthdays today

  • Co-creator of Squirrel GirlWill Murray
  • Jeff Jensen, writer on X-Factor, Green River Killer, Team Titans.
  • Creator of Lethargic LadGreg Hyland
  • Zeb Wells, writer on New Mutants, Spider-Man, Snake Woman, Heroes For Hire
  • Comics journalist Hilton Collins
  • Ed Dukeshire, letterer, founder of Digital Webbing Press
  • Former retailer, Lee Hester
  • Josh Adams, comic book artist

Comic book birthdays today

  • Shawn DePasquale, creator of SPACE, MN and PIXIES
  • Cartoonist Keith Andrew Smith
  • Luis L. Velasco, art director at Club Batman

