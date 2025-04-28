Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, tracker

Tracker Season 2 & 3 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Tracker Season 2 & 3 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Tracker Season 2 & 3 in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Venom War Spoilers

LITG two years ago, IDW Cuts Two-Fifths of Employees, Executives, Stock Exchange Listing

LITG three years ago: Mary Jane Watson's Sin's Past

LITG four years ago, Introducing The United

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG five years ago, Star Trek, Stranger Things, Bill Sienkiewicz

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Star Trek Discovery, Stranger Things and Bill Sienkiewicz' bottom.

LITG six years ago, Avengers Endgame,

All Bleeding Cool readers wanted to read about was the future of their favourite Marvel Movie characters the weekend that Avengers Endgame came out. Who knew that one year later we'd be living in that world?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Co-creator of Squirrel Girl, Will Murray

Jeff Jensen, writer on X-Factor, Green River Killer, Team Titans.

writer on X-Factor, Green River Killer, Team Titans. Creator of Lethargic Lad, Greg Hyland

Zeb Wells, writer on New Mutants, Spider-Man, Snake Woman, Heroes For Hire

writer on New Mutants, Spider-Man, Snake Woman, Heroes For Hire Comics journalist Hilton Collins

Ed Dukeshire , letterer, founder of Digital Webbing Press

, letterer, founder of Digital Webbing Press Former retailer, Lee Hester

Josh Adams, comic book artist

Shawn DePasquale , creator of SPACE, MN and PIXIES

, creator of SPACE, MN and PIXIES Cartoonist Keith Andrew Smith

Luis L. Velasco, art director at Club Batman

