Here's Why Martha Hart Won't Let WWE Put Owen Hart in Hall of Fame

Ahead of the season finale of Dark Side of the Ring covering the Owen Hart tragedy this Tuesday, Owen's wife, Martha Hart, was interviewed by CBS Sports. It doesn't seem like Hart has forgiven WWE for Owen's death, and despite pleas from Mark Henry, she has no plans of allowing WWE to induct Owen in the Hall of Fame. In the in-depth interview, Hart discusses WWE choosing to go on with the show after Hart fell to his death during an entrance stunt at the 1999 Over the Edge PPV event.

When Owen died, they scooped him out like a piece of garbage and they paraded wrestlers out to wrestle in a ring that had Owen's blood, where the boards were broken from Owen's fall and where the guys could feel the dip in the ring from where he fell. Just that disrespect and lack of respect for a human life that had just been lost. The fact that they didn't stop the show is just appalling. Vince McMahon was a poor leader, and he failed because that talent was looking for leadership and he failed them.

When it comes to the WWE Hall of Fame, an Owen Hart induction isn't going to happen, and Martha Hart agrees with Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner: it's a sham. She said:

There's always been this talk that, 'Oh, we want to put Owen in the Hall of Fame. Their Hall of Fame? They don't even have a Hallway of Fame. It doesn't exist. There's nothing. It's a fake entity. There's nothing real or tangible. It's just an event they have to make money. They put it on TV and have a celebration, and it's just so ridiculous. I would never even entertain it. It's garbage.

The season finale of Dark Side of the Ring, The Final Days of Owen Hart, airs on Vice TV at 10PM Eastern Tuesday night.