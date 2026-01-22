Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Invincible, Good Omens 3, For All Mankind & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, The Beauty, Invincible, Good Omens 3, For All Mankind, The Studio, The Night Agent, BBC/YouTube & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, God of War, The Beauty, Shifting Gears, Invincible, Abbott Elementary, Scarpetta, Good Omens 3, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, Fear Factor, For All Mankind, The Studio, The Night Agent, BBC & YouTube, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, January 22nd, 2026:

SNL Host Teyana Taylor & Cast Check In From Wednesday Night Read-Thru

AEW Dynamite Preview: How Will Tony Khan Disrespect the Biz Again?

Tommaso Ciampa Announces WWE Exit as Contract Expires

God of War Live-Action Series Casts Max Parker as Heimdall

The Beauty Set for 3-Episode Premiere TONIGHT: Here's Our Preview

SNL Midweek Sketch: Teyana Taylor Gets Her "Waiting to Exhale" Moment

Shifting Gears Season 2: Here's a Look at Our S02E11 "Toys" Preview

Invincible Season 4 Images: Danai Gurira's Universa, Thragg & More

Abbott Elementary Season 5: Our S05E11 "Mall Part 3: Heroes" Preview

Scarpetta: Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis Series Gets Key Art Poster

Good Omens 3 News Coming Next Week? It's Looking A Lot More Like It

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Teaser Released; Trailer Drops Thursday

Fear Factor: House of Fear Preview Is Coming In Like a "Wrecking Ball"

For All Mankind Season 5 Set for March 27th: Teaser, Images Released

The Studio Star/EP Seth Rogen Signals Start of Season 2 Filming

The Night Agent Season 3 Trailer: Peter Sutherland Is Back In Action

BBC, YouTube Deal Brings Original Programming, Digital Training & More

Will Trent, Scrubs & Buffy the Vampire Slayer: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!