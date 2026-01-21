Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Will Trent, Scrubs & Buffy the Vampire Slayer: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Netflix, Will Trent, Wonder Man, One Piece, Scrubs, Buffy, VisionQuest, Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

Article Summary Will Trent Season 4 spotlights Betty's undercover role in a new S04E03 "Studio 4B" preview and clip

Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison introduce fans to exciting new cast members joining the show

Buffy’s Charisma Carpenter and James Marsters weigh in on which original characters deserve a comeback

Catch up on the latest TV news, from Netflix subscriber milestones to Wonder Man previews and more

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, WWE Raw, Netflix, Will Trent, The Rookie, Lore Olympus, Wonder Man, Doctor Who, Prodigal Son, One Piece, Pop-Tarts Bowl 2026, Scrubs, Buffy, VisionQuest, Daredevil: Born Again, Best Medicine, High Potential, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, January 21st, 2026:

SNL Cut for Time Sketch: Tommy Brennan Mocks ICE, Defends Minneapolis

WWE Raw Review: Brass Knuckles and Betrayal in Belfast

Netflix Wraps 2025 with 325M+ Subscribers; $20B for Content in 2026

Will Trent S04E03: "Studio 4B" Clip: Betty's on Undercover Dog Duty

The Rookie S08E03 "The Red Place": Harper & Lopez's Shocking Discovery

Kaiju No. 8 Anime Series Weapons Set for Collectible Replicas

Lore Olympus: Rachel Smythe Webtoon Set for Prime Video Animated Adapt

Wonder Man Episode Titles Poster, New Image Gallery Released

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Returns Tonight: "No Sign of Nancy" Preview

Doctor Who: Tennant, Smith & Eccleston Stories Set for Target Novels

Prodigal Son Watch Party Video: Tom Payne Talks S01E02: "Annihilator"

Netflix Taps Alan's Universe Creator to Develop New K-Pop Series

One Piece: Into the Grand Line Spotlights David Dastmalchian's Mr. 3

Netflix Shifts Warner Bros. Discovery Agreement to All-Cash Deal

Pop-Tarts Bowl 2026 Makes It Official, Avengers: Doomsday-Style

Scrubs: Zach Braff & Donald Faison Introduce Show's Newest Faces

Buffy: Carpenter, Marsters Discuss Which OG Characters Should Return

VisionQuest, WandaVision, Agatha All Along: Winderbaum on Common Theme

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2: Winderbaum on Jessica Jones/Time Jump

Best Medicine: Here's Our S01E03 "Take Me Out of the Ballgame" Preview

The Rookie Season 8: Check Out Our S08E03: "The Red Place" Preview

High Potential Season 2: We've Got Your S02E10: "Grounded" Preview

Will Trent Season 4: Check Out Our S04E03: "Studio 4B" Preview

