Jay White Betrays WWE, Joins AEW Dynamite… Unbelievable! Jay White chose AEW Dynamite over WWE for his big debut, leaving The Chadster absolutely cheesed off. How could he do this to Vince McMahon? 😤💔

The Chadster is absolutely fuming right now! 😤 Just when WWE managed to turn things around with the greatest WrestleMania of all time 🤼‍♂️🏆, one that put AEW in its place by having Cody Rhodes lose to Roman Reigns 💪, and the return of the mustachioed Vince McMahon 👨, AEW Dynamite goes and pulls this stunt. Jay White, former NJPW star and leader of the Bullet Club who was rumored to sign with WWE, has decided to join AEW Dynamite instead 🙅‍♂️. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 This decision by Jay White is literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back 🔪.

Jay White's debut on AEW Dynamite occurred during the opening segment when Juice Robinson was supposed to face Ricky Starks 😱. Instead of letting the match proceed, White joined his Bullet Club associate in decimating the babyface Starks before the match even started 😵‍💫. Is this what wrestling has come to now, thanks to AEW? Is it all about shock value and stealing talent from WWE? 🤔 It's just so disrespectful! 😠

And let's not forget that Jay White came from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) 🇯🇵, so his joining AEW is like international collusion to bully WWE 🌍🤬. It's as if AEW and NJPW are working together to try and dethrone the rightful king of wrestling, WWE 👑. This alliance just adds another layer of betrayal to White's actions, as he's not only turning his back on WWE but also participating in a global conspiracy to harm the company that has given so much to the wrestling industry 🌏🏭.

The Chadster can't help but notice that AEW seems to have a pattern of signing former WWE talent or those who have been rumored to join WWE 👀. It's like they're trying to make a statement by poaching these wrestlers and rubbing it in WWE's face 😒. AEW fans will be gloating about Jay White joining their precious promotion instead of WWE, and that just adds salt to The Chadster's already wounded heart 💔😢.

What's even more infuriating is that The Chadster's life has been turned upside down by Tony Khan's sick obsession with The Chadster 🤯. And yet, despite all of this, The Chadster remains one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling 📰. That just goes to show how committed The Chadster is to objective reporting 📝.

The Chadster would like to remind AEW and Tony Khan that there's a reason WWE has been the dominant force in wrestling for decades ⏳. They have a formula that works, and they've produced some of the greatest moments in wrestling history 🏆🤼‍♂️. AEW's insistence on doing things differently and stealing talent like Jay White is not only disrespectful to WWE, but also to The Chadster 😞.

The Chadster hopes that one day, AEW will realize the error of their ways and stop trying to compete with WWE 🙏. Until then, The Chadster will continue to call out AEW's shenanigans and stand up for the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it 🙌.

In conclusion, Jay White joining AEW Dynamite is a slap in the face to WWE and Vince McMahon 😤👋. The Chadster is cheesed off by this betrayal, and it's just another example of how AEW is trying to undermine the wrestling world that WWE has worked so hard to build 🏗️. The Chadster won't stand for it, and neither should you, fellow wrestling fans! 💪🚫