Superman & Lois, Firefly, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Firefly star Nathan Fillion, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Disney+'s X-Men '97, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Taylor Swift/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Vince McMahon/WWE, Disney+'s Tales of the Empire, Paramount+'s Knuckles, The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, TikTok, CW's Superman & Lois, NBC's Seinfeld, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, April 25, 2024:

Nathan Fillion Honors Firefly Day with A Look Back to His Mal Days

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Wallpaper You Know You Need

X-Men '97: Lenore Zann on Ep. 7: "THIS One's for Remy"; Thanks Team

AEW Dynamite is Live Coast-to-Coast Tonight… Do NOT Watch It!

Always Sunny: Charlie & Dee – (Def) "Tortured Poets" Since 2015

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Mini-Teaser: The Spotlight Awaits

Vince McMahon Seeks Arbitration in Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

X-Men '97: "Table Is Set. Now Get Ready for 8, 9, and 10": Beau DeMayo

Tales of the Empire Preview Finds General Grievous Ready For a Fight

Knuckles Sneak Peek: The Buyer Isn't Buying What Rad Red Is Selling

Elliot Page Discusses Coming Out as Transgender, The Umbrella Academy

Doctor Who Images Stylishly Spotlight Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson

Twilight of the Gods Image; Zack Snyder Animated Series Set for Fall

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Tribeca Debut June 8

Neuromancer: Callum Turner Set to Lead Apple TV+ William Gibson Adapt

TikTok Ban Bill Signed by President Biden; Legal Challenge Expected

Fallout Production Designer on Action Scenes, Game-to-Series Accuracy

Doctor Who Episode 6 Features "Emily in Paris" Star Paul Forman

Superman & Lois Wraps Filming; Elizabeth Tulloch Shares Set Images

Game of Thrones: Brian Helgeland Details "10,000 Ships" Spinoff Pitch

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle: Crunchyroll Releases English Dub Trailer

Jerry Seinfeld Is Still "A Little Bit Bothered" By Finale Reactions

