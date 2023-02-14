Jerry Jarrett, Legendary Wrestling Promoter, Passes Away at Age 80 Sad news to report as legendary wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett, father of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, has passed away at the age of 80.

We have some sad news coming in this afternoon as we are learning that Jerry Jarrett, the iconic CWA & USWA promoter and father to WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jeff Jarrett, has passed away at the age of 80. While probably not as well-known to younger fans, to older ones (especially in the south), and to the wrestlers themselves of past generations, Jerry Jarrett is a titan of the industry who gave starts to numerous legends in their younger days, including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Undertaker.

Jerry Jarrett started in the wrestling industry all the way back in the 1960s, rising from a referee to a wrestler and eventually to a promoter. He promoted the Continental Wrestling Association, or CWA, starting in the late 1970s and gave a stage to the wrestlers who would go on to become worldwide superstars for Vince McMahon in the WWF just a decade later, including Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage, along with NWA and WCW stars such as Ric Flair.

In 1989, Jerry Jarrett merged CWA with World Class Championship Wrestling to become the United States Wrestling Association or USWA before selling it to Jerry "The King" Lawler in the 1990s. So respected was Jarrett that when Vince McMahon feared he would be convicted and sentenced to prison for federal crimes in 1994, Jerry Jarrett was his hand-picked replacement to run the WWF in his absence. Of course, that never came to fruition, and McMahon was found not guilty, but it shows how highly Jarrett was thought of by his peers in the industry.

Jerry Jarrett was still seen as a big character in wrestling history, even appearing on episodes this past year of VICE TV's Tales From The Territories, where he and a roundtable of other wrestling legends would share harrowing stories from their days in the old territory system and highlighting just how dangerous a world pro wrestling used to be.

With news hitting about Jerry Jarrett's passing, many in the wrestling industry have begun tweeting their condolences.

The NWA family is saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Jerry Jarrett. A very important part of the professional wrestling business, we send our condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/zMdyNkoV9G — NWA (@nwa) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

SAD NEWS: I'm hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family. pic.twitter.com/CYOguhr5KY — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I loved Jerry Jarrett. He believed in me. He's responsible for Marty & I becoming Tag Champs. I was also one of the 1st people he called to help start TNA. I'm very grateful to Jerry & I'm really sad to know I'll never see him again. #RIP pic.twitter.com/5XSS9EGXq9 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

RIP Jerry Jarrett, the man behind the best wrestling television of all time. — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We will have a story on the death of Jerry Jarrett up on the site shortly. He was a genius booker for his time, one of the best ever, drew ratings nobody will ever touch again. Best to Jeff and the family. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Rest in Peace Jerry Jarrett. I had such good experiences working with him in early TNA. He told my parents that the AMW-XXX cage match at Turning Point 2004 was one of the best he'd ever seen, which was a compliment that I cherish to this day. My best wishes to Jeff & his family. pic.twitter.com/p6mbdnviq4 — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Sad news of a great guy who has passed away. Condolences go out to the Jerry Jarrett Family. 😢 Jerry gave HTM a huge break that I never forgot. pic.twitter.com/2W0P6ZKLU6 — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

😥 So much to say. At a lost for words. Most importantly, thank you for giving my father & myself our dream job. Love you & your family, Jerry Jarrett.

You changed the landscape of professional wrestling. https://t.co/tzDRzVRqHg — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I'm very sad to learn of the passing of Jerry Jarrett. One of the most successful promoters in American Wrestling history. The last time I saw Jerry was in Charlotte NC, and what he said to me that day is one of the most cherished memories of my career. RIP. pic.twitter.com/F3pup5zFFf — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Sad news hearing the passing of Jerry Jarrett. This man helped me out so much in my career. From training at his farm for the USWA wrestling school to last year him saying he's proud of me for sticking it out. #RipJerry 🙏 pic.twitter.com/u7ELL9sIRw — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Jarrett's son Jeff hasn't released a direct statement yet about his father's passing but did tweet the following around the time news broke.

"The purpose of life is a life of purpose." ~ Robert Byrne — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Our best wishes and condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerry Jarrett. RIP to a wrestling legend.