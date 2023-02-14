Jerry Jarrett, Legendary Wrestling Promoter, Passes Away at Age 80
Sad news to report as legendary wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett, father of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, has passed away at the age of 80.
We have some sad news coming in this afternoon as we are learning that Jerry Jarrett, the iconic CWA & USWA promoter and father to WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jeff Jarrett, has passed away at the age of 80. While probably not as well-known to younger fans, to older ones (especially in the south), and to the wrestlers themselves of past generations, Jerry Jarrett is a titan of the industry who gave starts to numerous legends in their younger days, including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Undertaker.
Jerry Jarrett started in the wrestling industry all the way back in the 1960s, rising from a referee to a wrestler and eventually to a promoter. He promoted the Continental Wrestling Association, or CWA, starting in the late 1970s and gave a stage to the wrestlers who would go on to become worldwide superstars for Vince McMahon in the WWF just a decade later, including Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage, along with NWA and WCW stars such as Ric Flair.
In 1989, Jerry Jarrett merged CWA with World Class Championship Wrestling to become the United States Wrestling Association or USWA before selling it to Jerry "The King" Lawler in the 1990s. So respected was Jarrett that when Vince McMahon feared he would be convicted and sentenced to prison for federal crimes in 1994, Jerry Jarrett was his hand-picked replacement to run the WWF in his absence. Of course, that never came to fruition, and McMahon was found not guilty, but it shows how highly Jarrett was thought of by his peers in the industry.
Jerry Jarrett was still seen as a big character in wrestling history, even appearing on episodes this past year of VICE TV's Tales From The Territories, where he and a roundtable of other wrestling legends would share harrowing stories from their days in the old territory system and highlighting just how dangerous a world pro wrestling used to be.
With news hitting about Jerry Jarrett's passing, many in the wrestling industry have begun tweeting their condolences.
Jarrett's son Jeff hasn't released a direct statement yet about his father's passing but did tweet the following around the time news broke.
Our best wishes and condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerry Jarrett. RIP to a wrestling legend.