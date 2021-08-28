Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 E27: The Longest Birthday Ever

As the longest birthday party ever finally wound down, will the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation roommates find themselves closer than before… or further apart? Did Angelina's speech bomb as badly as everyone knew it would? And will Snooki ever pay for her actions?

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, once again taking time out of my busy schedule of torturing dissidents and sending my political opponents to the firing squad to pursue my true passion, reviewing trashy television shows. And what could be trashier than Jersey Shore: Family Vacation! This week's episode, titled "Best Birthday Ever," was the fourth in a row to take place on the night of J-Woww's birthday party, and thankfully, the last. Though the birthday party was stretched beyond a reasonable limit, the good news is that the last two episodes contained the most drama.

Last episode, we saw Snooki bully Angelina after getting totally wasted at the party, throwing food at her head, and telling her husband to find a better woman. Angelina spent most of this week's episode steaming about that, while Snooki went on to perform in the "Jersey Shore" talent show with a cheerleading routine that consisted of falling off the stage flat on her face and then successfully executing multiple cartwheels before falling again. The roommates appreciate this recreation of Snooki's drunkest moments until her boobs started falling out of her top, leading The Situation and 24 to drag her off the stage.

Other talent show performances consisted of Ronnie recreating some of his greatest Instagram moments (the ones that don't include public spats with his girlfriends) while Saffire, dressed in a bear suit, took photos. In my estimation, comrades, you should never put on a bear costume if you're in an empty hotel in the mountains. Too much like that one scene in The Shining. Plus, one time, Raul Castro put one on as a gag at a dictators convention in a lodge outside of St. Petersburg, and Putin really fired up and tried to wrestle him. It nearly caused an international incident, but I said to them, "would you want the American CIA to see you like this?" and they got embarrassed and calmed down pretty quickly. Haw haw haw haw!

Additionally, Vinny performed a routine with his jump rope, Pauly D DJed to bring a little bit of Karma to the Poconos, and Angelina delivered her speech to J-Woww, filled with attempts at roasting Jenny that lacked any sort of punchlines, though she finished with a touching sentiment about how much they've grown as friends. That friendship would be tested the next morning, amigos, when Angelina expressed her frustration at Snooki's bullying. J-Woww and Deena agreed to back Angelina up in a discussion with Snooki to hopefully settle their beef once and for all, while the boy plotted the same outcome (to be executed next episode).

Also happing next episode, which is the season finale, will be a dual baby shower planned by J-Woww for Deena and Lauren. As we've seen for weeks in the "coming soon" teasers, that shower will seemingly involve at least two gender reveal-related injuries, so Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 should end on a high note. This week's episode was a decent setup for the finale, leaving one last major conflict to be resolved that should make the Jersey Shore family whole once again after several seasons of strife.

Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!

