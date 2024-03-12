Kimmel/Trump, X-Men '97, Star Trek, Shōgun & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, donald trump, game of thrones, jimmy kimmel, McDonald's, oscars, ryan gosling, star trek: prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Starfleet Academy, walker, X-Men '97

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Starfleet Academy, Prime Video's Them: The Scare, WWE/AEW, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, FX's Shōgun, NBC's Night Court, Oscars/Ryan Gosling, Disney+'s X-Men '97, CW's Walker, McDonald's/Studio Pierrot Anime Short, Jimmy Kimmel/Donald Trump, HBO's Game of Thrones, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, March 12, 2024:

Starfleet Academy Eyes Late Summer Filming Start & More: Alex Kurtzman

Them: The Scare Set For Prime Video This April; New Images Released

Muhammad Ali Latest to Join WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Kevin Kelly Reportedly Fired from AEW, Removed from Roster Page

WWE Raw Preview: WrestleMania Hype & Huge GM Announcement

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Melissa Navia on "Mirror Ortegas"

Shōgun Episode 4 Preview: Blackthorne & Mariko's Alliance Tested

Night Court: Annie O'Donnell on June Wheeler Return, Star Trek Irony

Oscars: "I'm Just Ken" Images Released: Gosling, Slash, Gatwa & More

X-Men '97 Key Art Poster Takes Us Back to Our Trading Card Days

Walker Season 4 Key Art Poster, Episode 1 Preview Images Released

McDonald's, Studio Pierrot Anime Short: WcDizer 3000 Time! (VIDEO)

Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel Ignored Request Not to Read Donald Trump Post

WWE's Grayson Waller Chats About Being In WWE 2K24

Game of Thrones Star Peter Dinklage Sees Tyrion Tattoos as Red Flags

Star Trek: Prodigy S02: The Doctor More Than Comic Relief: Picardo

DAN DA DAN: Anime Adaptation Gets Crunchyroll Stream This October

Zack Snyder, John Cena, Doctor Who, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

