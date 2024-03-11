Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, donald trump, jimmy kimmel, John Cena, oscars, peacemaker, rick and morty, The Walking Dead, true detective, zack snyder

Zack Snyder, John Cena, Doctor Who, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Kimmel/Trump, Ryan Gosling, John Cena/Oscars, Doctor Who, True Detective, Peacemaker, Zack Snyder, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Jimmy Kimmel & Donald Trump, Ryan Gosling/"I'm Just Ken," AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Hulu's Only Murders In The Building, John Cena/Oscars, BBC's Doctor Who, NBC's True Detective: Night Country, Prime Video's Invincible, CBS's Ghosts, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, Max's Peacemaker/Waller, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Zack Snyder, "Star Trek" & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jimmy Kimmel/Donald Trump, Ryan Gosling, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, John Cena/Oscars, Doctor Who, True Detective, Rick and Morty: The Anime, Peacemaker/Waller, Zack Snyder & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, March 11, 2024:

Oscars: Kimmel Responds to Trump Post: "Isn't It Past Your Jail Time?"

Ryan Gosling & Friends Offer Viewers Serious Oscars "Kenergy" (VIDEO)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 3 Review: Fascinating Thorne

Only Murders In The Building: Zach Galifianakis Joins Season 4 Cast

Oscars: John Cena Gets to The Naked Truth of Costume Design (VIDEO)

Extreme Ghostbusters Finally Getting DVD Release On March 19th

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Geeks Out Over America Ferrera & More (VIDEO)

True Detective: Night Country: Jodie Foster Not Returning for Season 5

Invincible Season 3: Steven Yeun on "Banking Episodes" to Avoid Delays

Ghosts Season 3 E05 "The Silent Partner" Images, Sneak Peeks Released

Rick and Morty: The Anime Preview: Space Beth's Deadly Tammy Problem

AEW Collision Falls Flat Again in the Eyes of Truly Unbiased Fans

James Gunn Offers Big Peacemaker Season 2/Waller Updates & More

Saturday Night Live Hits Big with Josh Brolin, Ariana Grande (REVIEW)

Is Zack Snyder Going Through His "Joss Whedon Is My Master" Stage?

Honoring The Women of Star Trek: Boldly Going Since 1966 (VIDEO)

