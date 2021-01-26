Lack of Competition Drives WWE Raw to Ratings Victory

Like a chicken@#$% heel calling out a babyface they know isn't in the building, WWE Raw claimed a ratings victory this week as there was no NFL or NBA game on to draw away viewers. While WWE's numbers still dropped compared to last week despite the lack of competition, it was enough for the Red Brand to claim the top two spots in the Top 150 cable shows, as well as the fourth spot for good measure.

WWE Raw Wins Despite Another Ratings Drop

Raw drew 1.819 million overall viewers on average across three hours this week, down slightly from last week's 1.854 million. In the 18-49 demographic, WWE once again dropped from a .60 to a .52 on average across all three hours, but still took the top spot on cable, beating out its closest competitor, Below Deck Mediterranean on Bravo. The first hour of raw drew 1.904 million viewers and a .57 in 18-49. The second hour drew 1.838 million viewers with a .51 in 18-49. The third hour drew 1.716 million viewers and .47 in 18-49.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Everyone is probably expecting The Chadster to FLIP OUT because Raw's numbers are so disappointing this week, especially with reduced interest in cable news and no sports to compete with, and with the Royal Rumble less than a week away. But The Chadster… *punches wall*… The Chadster isn't gonna flip out. No, The Chadster has things completely under control. Look. WWE won the night. Sure, their ratings are way down and for the first time in months there's really no excuse for it this week. But The Chadster… *grits teeth*… The Chadster is man who can handle defeat gracefully. Besides, WrestleMania season begins next Monday. The ratings have got to come up for that, right? Right?!