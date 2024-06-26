Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Batman: Caped Crusader, bctv daily dispatch, Exploding Kittens, Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, lanterns, one piece, Supernatural, the boys

Lanterns, The Boys/Supernatural, One Piece & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, Batman: Caped Crusader, The Boys, Kite Man, Supernatural/Jared Padalecki, One Piece, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's Lanterns, Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, Paramount+'s SEAL Team, HBO's Welcome to Derry, HBO's Harry Potter, USA Network's WWE Raw, Prime Video's The Boys, HBO's House of the Dragon, Max's Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Prime Video's Young Sherlock, Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, Netflix's Exploding Kittens, Supernatural/Jared Padalecki, ABC's The Rookie, FOX's Proof, Crunchyroll's LiSA's LIVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER-, Netflix's One Piece, Disney+'s Andor, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, June 26, 2024:

Lanterns: Tom King "Finally Can Talk About" Green Lantern Series

Batman: Caped Crusader Announcement Teaser: Trailer This Wednesday

SEAL Team Final Season Gets Official Trailer, Key Art Poster, Overview

Welcome to Derry, Harry Potter Now HBO: WBD Makes Max Strategy Change

WWE Raw Recap: The Chadster's Mind Blown by Epic Wrestling Glory

Lanterns: HBO Gives Green Lantern Series 8-Episode Series Order

The Boys: Kripke Knows Padalecki/Ackles Reunion Would Break Internet

House of the Dragon Showrunner on "Blood & Cheese" Fallout & More

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Set to Fly This July: New Images, Overview & More

Young Sherlock: Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone Set as Parents

LEGO Star Wars Looks to "Rebuild the Galaxy" This Fall (IMAGES)

Exploding Kittens: Godcat Lays Down Some New "Commandments" (VIDEO)

Batman: Caped Crusader Key Art Sees The Dark Knight Surveying His City

Supernatural Return Should Be Similar to Gilmore Girls: Padalecki

The Rookie S07: Fillion Fingers Spoiler Snoop, New Trailers & More

Proof: FOX Adapting Alex Grecian, Riley Rossmo Image Comics Series

LiSA's LIVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER- Concert Film Coming to Theatres

One Piece Season 2: It's Time to Meet Your Baroque Works Agents!

Andor Season 2: Ben Mendelsohn Reportedly Reprising Rogue One Role

The Boys, Bosch/Ballard, Star Trek: Prodigy & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

