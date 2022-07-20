Law and Order: OC Tragedy, Hawke/Marvel & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I see you naked in the Bath/Cigarette stains on your Hands/Wilted flowers in a vase/And I ask how you are/I see your lipstick on Your glass/And I think you're drunk/And start to laugh/And I find your note the Letters ran/And it said, "I loved you"/Don't ask why/Sixteen candles down the Drain… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Sponge for "Molly (16 Candles)" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including a tragic shooting near the set of filming on NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3, Marvel clueing us in on what the Halloween special might be about, Ryan Gosling singing Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa's praises, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power dropping an SDCC panel teaser, Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke defending directors critical of the MCU, The Sandman star Kirby Howell-Baptiste explaining what makes Neil Gaiman's take on Death so different, AMC's newest teaser for Better Call Saul offering a glimpse into Jimmy's (Bob Odenkirk) post-Kim (Rhea Seehorn), all-Saul world, AMC's Interview with the Vampire intros Jacob Lawrence's Louis & tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, July 20, 2022:

Fallout: Walton Goggins Confirms Amazon Series Filming Start

Interview with the Vampire: Anne Rice Series Key Art Intros Louis

Law & Order: Organized Crime: New NYC Shooting Details Released

American Horror Stories S02 Key Art Wants Us Smiling for the Camera

Marvel "Werewolf by Night" Halloween Special Clues in Comics One-Shot?

NXT 2.0 Preview 7/19: A 20-Woman Battle Royal For A Title Shot

Doctor Who: "Big Fan" Ryan Gosling Sings Ncuti Gatwa's Praises

Why Rick and Morty Roasting Pop Culture, Embracing Consumerism Works

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Releases SDCC Panel Teaser

Hawke Defends Marvel Critics: Films "Basically Made for 14-Year-Olds"

The Sandman: Kirby Howell-Baptiste on What Makes This Death So Special

Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew Member Shot, Killed on NY Set

Better Call Saul S06E10 Teaser Sounds Like Saul's Having a Fire Sale?

Yu Yu Hakusho: Netflix Series Casts Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara

Moonhaven Star Dominic Monaghan Discusses AMC+ Dystopian Sci-Fi Drama

Monster High: The Movie Debuts "Three Of Us" Music Video

Criminal Minds: Paget Brewster on Paramount+ Revival, Show's Success

Only Murders In The Building S02E05: The Wonderful World Of Oliver

Princess Diana Documentary "The Princess" Set for August HBO Debut

Burn the House Down: Netflix Previews Manga Series Adaptation

Star Trek: 2 Kirks 1 Con – Wesley Set for William Shatner SDCC Event

Better Call Saul, Colbert, Harley Quinn & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

