Lovecraft Country Trailer: Atticus's Story Continues to Be Written

With a teleplay from series creator and executive producer Misha Green and direction from Yann Demange, HBO's premiere episode of Lovecraft Country was a masterclass in how you pull viewers in, tie their brains down, and offer them all of the mystery and emotion they need to join Atticus (Jonathan Majors), who joins up with his friend Leti" (Jurnee Smollett), and Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on their journey into the heart of America's darkness. While we won't deep-dive into spoilers, let's just say that those of you who thought the season was going to be mostly focused on the trio's journey to find Atticus's father Montrose (Michael K. Williams) found out by the time the credits rolled that Montrose's disappearance is only one piece in a very complex and deadly puzzle.

Oh, and one last thing? We haven't read the book (yet) and the lack of him in the preview below has us concerned, so let me just say for the record: anything happens to Uncle George, I will one-man riot. You've been warned. Now here's a look at what lies down the road on HBO's Lovecraft Country, followed by an overview of the season's second episode, "Whitey's on the Moon":

Lovecraft Country Season 1, Episode 2: "Whitey's on the Moon": Inexplicably recovered from their terrifying night, Leti and George luxuriate in their new surroundings, while Atticus grows suspicious of their Ardham Lodge hosts – Christina Braithwhite (Abbey Lee) and her elusive father Samuel (Tony Goldwyn) – who unveil cryptic plans for Atticus' role in their upcoming "Sons of Adam" ceremony. Later, after Tic, Leti, and George stumble upon a clue that could lead them to Montrose, each takes an unwelcome walk down memory lane. Teleplay by Misha Green, and directed by Daniel Sackheim.

Series creator and executive producer Misha Green and executive producers Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams' Lovecraft Country introduces us to Koren war vet Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), who joins up with his friend Letitia "Leti" Dandridge (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip to find his missing father and claim a family legacy. Atticus is known for two things: always having a pulp novel in his back pocket and wearing his heart on his sleeve despite the daily injustice of living in the 1950s Jim Crow America. The trio must survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback. In the following combination of new and previously-released scenes, the deeper the trio find that as they travel further along on their journey, both worlds will haunt (and hunt) them:

Joining Vance, Majors, and Smollett are Aunjanue Ellis, Elizabeth Debicki, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael K. Williams, Jamie Harris, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel, and Mac Brandt, and Tony Goldwyn. Adapted from Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country stems from Academy Award winner Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot, and WBTV. Yann Demange (Top Boy) directs and executive produces the series opener; with Misha Green writing the pilot and serving as showrunner, as well as executive-producing alongside Peele, Abrams, and Ben Stephenson. Daniel Sackheim (The Americans, True Detective) is directing the second and third episodes of the series, and will also serve as executive producer.