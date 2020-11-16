Marvel's Storyboards: Community Star Gillian Jacobs Kicks Off Season 2

Marvel Entertainment and Joe Quesada, EVP, Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment, is back and he's brought the second season of Marvel's Storyboards with him. The best part? It premieres for free starting today, November 16, on Marvel's YouTube channel and Marvel.com- or you can check out the first episode with Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love) for yourselves below. Along with Jacobs, the second season finds Quesada getting into some creative deep-dives with a variety of visionary, critically acclaimed storytellers that also includes Sasheer Zamata (actress, stand-up comedian and former SNL), Ed Viesturs (high-altitude mountaineer), Nelson Figueroa (former MLB pitcher for the New York Mets), Samhita Mukhopadhyay (Executive Editor, Teen Vogue), and Taboo (Black Eyed Peas).

In the first episode, Jacobs and Quesada browse L.A.'s Book Soup, chatting about everything from her being cast on Community to her newfound love of directing. After that, a visit to Big Apple Comics is in order, where Quesada shares some of his favorite comic writers while Jacobs discusses her Marvel documentary, Marvel's 616:

Marvel's Storyboards is a 12-episode non-fiction series following Joe Quesada, EVP, Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment, as he explores the origin stories and inspirations of storytellers of all mediums, backgrounds, and experiences at their favorite spots throughout New York City and beyond. The series aired its first six-episode season this past summer, and continuing this second season, will showcase a variety of visionary, critically acclaimed storytellers, adding to the first season's featured guests Natalia Cordova-Buckley ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'), Bobby Lopez (EGOT winning songwriter, "Frozen," "Avenue Q"), Johnny Weir (former Olympic figure skater), Christian Borle ("Something Rotten," "Smash"), Margaret Stohl ("Life of Captain Marvel"), and Hugh Jackman ("Wolverine").

"Looking at the show and the reception we saw for season one, we were humbled by how our guests' stories were resonating and inspiring fans. We are all so grateful to these incredible talents for sharing their journeys with all of us," said Quesada. "The mission of Marvel's Storyboards has been to show that we are all storytellers, and no matter how we express it, those stories have a way of connecting us and lifting all of our spirits in challenging times, regardless of the medium. Marvel's Storyboards season two takes that notion even further into the world of sports, music, media, and entertainment, and we can't wait for you all to experience these stories yourselves!"