Merry Christmas! Here's Some Video Highlights from WWE Smackdown

Like raindrops or roses or whiskers on kittens or white claw on seltzer, an episode of WWE Smackdown on Christmas is one of The Chadster's favorite things. And this year's Christmas Smackdown didn't disappoint, with four huge matches and an Intercontinental Championship win that The Chadster is gonna go ahead and say is tied for the most important thing to ever happen on December 25th. And as a belated Christmas gift, The Chadster would like to share these video highlights from last night's WWE Smackdown with you.

Smackdown kicked off with a steel cage match between Kevin Owens and The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, mostly because, as the head of the table, Reigns had to get home early to carve the roast beast. Owens gave this match everything he had, but in the end, he couldn't overcome the numbers advantage (or a pair of handcuffs) from Jey Uso, the Tiny Tim of the Anoa'i family. Check out highlights from the match below.

The next big match on Smackdown last night was a triple threat match for the Women's Tag Team Championships. It started when Asuka and Charlotte Flair attempted to gift the WWE Universe with a promo, only to be interrupted by the team of Bayley and Carmella and the team of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

After that, they wrestled a match and the champs retained.

Billie Kay, still looking for work this holiday season (sad), offered her resume to Santa Claus. The Chadster isn't sure how the experience of being a WWE Superstar translates to being an elf in Santa's workshop, but I hope she gets the job anyway. This one wasn't aired on Smackdown, but was released on social media during the show.

Daniel Bryan took on Jey Uso in an attempt to teach Uso a Christmas lesson for all of his antics helping out his causing Roman Reigns. A Christmas spanking was, in fact, delivered on Smackdown last night.

Finally, the big main event of Smackdown was Sami Zayn defending the Intercontinental Championship against Big E. The Street Profits messed with Sami before the match.

And Big E had the following to say before getting in the ring.

Here's highlights from the match.

And finally, Big E celebrating after winning, not on Smackdown, but in another WWE Network exclusive.

And here Big E poses with his newly won championship.

From The Chadster and Bleeding Cool, hope you all had a wonderful holiday and enjoyed these clips from WWE Smackdown.