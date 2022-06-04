Ms. Marvel, The Boys, Stranger Things 4 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I didn't want to do it but I got too lonely/I had to call you up in the middle of the night/I know it's awful hard to try to make love long distance/But I really needed stimulation/Though it was only my imagination/It's just a fantasy/It's not the real thing/It's just a fantasy/It's not the real thing/But sometimes a fantasy/Is all you need… and The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Billy Joel and "Sometimes a Fantasy" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Ms. Marvel, The Boys, AEW Rampage, The Flash, WWE SmackDown, George RR Martin, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, South Park: The Streaming Wars, Stranger Things 4, Westworld, Netflix's Geeked Week, The Orville, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, June 4, 2022:

Schrödinger's CM Punk Does and Doesn't Relinquish AEW Championship

The Boys S03 Playlist: Crimson Countess, Supersonic, Billy Joel & More

AEW Rampage Preview: The Chadster's Life to Be RUINED Once Again

The Flash: Arrowverse Crossover Spotlight Shines on XS & Impulse

WWE SmackDown Preview 6/3: Will WWE Notice Hell In A Cell Is Sunday?

The Boys Season 3: Darick Robertson Offers Some "Payback" & More

GRRM Talks School Shootings, HOTD Because That's How Things Are Now

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Looking at September Premiere

South Park: The Streaming Wars: You Think Cartman Can't Go Any Lower?

Stranger Things 4 Writers Confirm S04E09 Epic Running Time

Westworld S04 Mini-Teasers Profile Bernard, The Man in Black & Stubbs

Sandman, Umbrella Academy, Wednesday & More: Geeked Week 2022 Update

Ms. Marvel: 35+ Images from Marvel Studios, Disney+ Launch Event

So You Think You Can Dance: Matthew Morrison Challenges Firing Report

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 Forges Fellowship of the Vecna: Review

The Orville: New Horizons S03E01 Forges Bold & Brave Path: Review

Crunchy City Music Fest w/ Atarashii Gakko! & Crunchyroll Expo Team

Star Trek: SNW Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Strange New Misadventures

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Zach Braff Posts BTS Pic; Donald Faison: "I Love This"

Rutherford Falls: Peacock Prepares S02 Return with New Trailer, Images

Inside No. 9: Twisted BBC Anthology Series Nabs 2-Season Renewal

The Boys, The Orville, Twisted Metal, FTWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

