The Boys, The Orville, Twisted Metal, FTWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Out on the road today I saw a Deadhead sticker on a Cadillac/A little voice inside my head said/"Don't look back, you can never look back"/I thought I knew what love was/What did I know?/Those days are gone forever/I should just let 'em go, but/I can see you,/Your brown skin shining in the sun/You got that top pulled down/And that radio on, baby/And I can tell you my love for you will still be strong/After the boys of summer have gone… to The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Don Henley and "The Boys of Summer" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning includes: Kim Dickens discussing leaving & returning to AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Colton Haynes talking Arrow & Teen Wolf departures, Anne Winters talking Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, Amazon's The Boys getting Jeffrey Dean Morgan's seal of approval, Netflix dropping Resident Evil images, Beavis and Butt-Head returning to do the universe, Joe Seanoa aka Samoa Joe joining Peacock's Twisted Metal series as Sweet Tooth, Wolfgang Van Halen trashing REELZ for its upcoming docuseries episode focusing on his father Eddie Van Halen's death, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, June 3, 2022:

The Boys Season 3 Episodes 1-3 Are Available to Watch Now

Twisted Metal: Joe Seanoa/Samoa Joe Joins Will Arnett as Sweet Tooth

Twisted Metal Is About to Get "Loud" as Richard Cabral Joins Cast

Night Court: Dimiter Marinov Joins NBC Sequel Series Cast

Blood and Guts, Hair vs. Hair Match Set for AEW Dynamite This Month

Arrow/Teen Wolf: Colton Haynes Shares New Details on Series Departures

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. CM Punk Set for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Beavis and Butt-Head Return with Black Holes, TP for Bungholes & More

Fear the Walking Dead: Kim Dickens on Madison Leaving/Returning & More

Resident Evil Series Preview Images Released Ahead of Geeked Week

The Outlaws Season 2 Hits Amazon's Prime Video This August: Preview

The Boys Season 3 Opening "Will Change Your Life": Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Trailer: Can The Codys Outrun Their Past?

Lynda Carter Sets Record Straight on Wonder Woman Being LGBTQ+ Icon

MJF Dispute Revealed to Be Glorious Work on AEW Dynamite

Superman & Lois S02E13 Preview: Lois & Clark Figure Out The Next Move

REELZ Eddie Van Halen Death Doc Ep "Pathetic and Heartless": Wolfgang

The Orville S03 Interview: Anne Winters on Hulu Series, Working Sci-Fi

Crunchyroll-Hime Celebrates Her Sweet 116 with Birthday Livestream

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part III Review: McGregor is Becoming Space Logan

Gotham Knights Didn't Cancel Batwoman or Legends: BCTV Daily Dispatch

