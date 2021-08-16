My Hero Academia S05E19 More of a Hero… Suffers from Filler: Review

This week's episode of My Hero Academia, "More of a Hero Than Anyone" hits right on the feels. Even though I was not a fan of the start- it really picks itself up within minutes. The beginning felt as if they needed to put some padding to make sure it could qualify as a full episode, and quite frankly it really lessened the emotional impact this episode could have had in the first place.

Look, I understand the need for fillers sometimes– I believe My Hero Academia has done a good job in keeping them to a minimum and they tend to help show character growth or flesh out certain characteristics. That said, these can also take away from the severity of where things stand currently or lessen the seriousness of the adjacent moments in between. I feel this was the case with this week's episode. As someone who has been eagerly awaiting for this moment, the intro took away from it for me.

That said when I say it hit: it truly hit, man! Talk about an insanely sad, heartbreaking, and angering rollercoaster. It truly gives some insight into the dangers and how truly f***ed up the League of Villains is. Turns out Shigaraki's own nomu bodyguard, Kurogiri, was actually created from the corpse of Oboro Shirakumo– a friend of Aizawa and Hizashi. They were both pretty rattled, yet agreed to talk to the nomu to see if they could get some information. Well, my heart was not prepared to see an Aizawa full of emotions and tears. It hurt my soul. It was so touching and I love the character even more now.

Once again, the vibe seems to just keep getting darker in My Hero Academia. The only clue they were able to get from Kurogiri was the word hospital. However, we see a maniac-looking doctor messing with Shigaraki's body and it seems we got an answer. Hawks mentions all pieces have fallen into place and I cannot wait to see where the story goes from here. While my heart might not be able to take it, I am ready and I hope we do not get swayed with many fillers. I cannot wait to get to the action already.

