BBC left "With Jaws Agape" over what Russell T Davies has planned... for the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

BBC left "With Jaws Agape" over what Russell T Davies has planned… well, according to Russell T Davies that is. Not entirely sure that's a completely independent source for that quote. But it was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T Davies Warns of Censorship and Fascism
DOCTOR WHO (Image: BAFTA)

BBC left "With Jaws Agape" and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. Doctor Who: BBC Left "With Jaws Agape" Over What RTD Has Planned
  2. Marvel Comics Renames "Infamous Iron Man" As "Rise Of Doom"
  3. Saddest Part Of Sara Pichelli's Life, Not Being Paid For Miles Morales
  4. Batman And Knightfight Top The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  5. Get Ready To Netflix And Joe Chill? Comic Creators React To DC News
  6. Hot Toys Reveals New Spider-Man and Leopardon Cosbi Set
  7. Youngblood #1 Was Image Comics Most-Ordered Comic Of November 2025
  8. DC Studios Has a Fan in Scott Snyder; "Comics Are Killing It": Gunn 
  9. Going Beyond The Preview For Absolute Batman #15 (Spoilers)
  10. Absolute Batman #15 Preview: Joker Haunts Bruce's Past

In LITG one year ago, Original Superman Logo

The Original Superman Logo in the Daily LITG, 8th of December, 2024

  1. Superman: James Gunn's Reminder For Those Wanting "Original" Logo Back 
  2. DC Comics At Dollar Tree… For A Dollar Twenty-Five Cents
  3. Bosch Author Michael Connelly Announces New Book, New Lead 
  4. Patton Oswalt on J. Michael Straczynski's Return to Spider-Man
  5. Hasbro Debuts New Sonic the Hedgehog x Transformers Collab Figures
  6. Invincible Season 3 Poster Released; More Info Set for CCXP Weekend
  7. Superman & Lois Star Wolé Parks Shares Look at Full Steel Suit
  8. Frank Miller Draws Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker
  9. Superman: James Gunn Responds to Reshoots/Additional Filming Report 
  10. Absolute Superman #2 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List 
  11. Kirby's Lessons For Falling (in Love) Gets A 100,000 Print Run
  12. Comic Book Creators, Publishers, Shops Affected By Canada Post Strike
  13. Death To Pachuco, A Chicano Noir On The Zoot Suit Riots
  14. Spy Ski School: The Graphic Novel Gets a Quarter Million Print Run
  15. DC Comics at Dollar Tree in the Daily LITG, 7th of December, 2024

LITG two years ago, Warning Over Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong

DC Comics Issues Warning Over Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong

  1. DC Comics Issues Warning Over Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong
  2. This Is Why Netflix Moved Millarworld From Image Comics to Dark Horse 
  3. Sandman & Swamp Thing & John Constantine Hellblazer Crossover
  4. Is A Black Justice League Coming Together To Take Down Amanda Waller?
  5. What Secret Connects Transformers #4 And Cobra Commander #1?
  6. Doctor Who: BBC Confirms "The Church on Ruby Road" Start Time
  7. Founder Of Comixology Launches Dstlry Digital Comic Reader, White Dog
  8. A Black Justice League In The Daily LITG 7th of December, 2023 
  9. Marvel Runs A Memorial For Keith Giffen In Its Comics
  10. Limited Edition Sketch Hazmat Suit Batman Revealed by McFarlane Toys
  11. Barry Gifford's Night People Transform Into A Comic From Oni Press
  12. From DC Comics To Putting Webtoon Comics Into Print
  13. Dstlry Extends $1 Price For Devil's Cut One More Day Because Of Jock
  14. Breena Bard Sells Rights To Bookworms Graphic Novel To Little, Brown
  15. Maria Fröhlich Sells Rights To Lyra And The Lighthouse For 6 Figures

LITG three years ago, Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion

Daily LITG, 8th December 2022
AI/ Matty Blades
  1. Comic Book Creators React To AI Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion
  2. DC's Stargirl: CW18 on Season/Series Finale Confusion; Superman & Lois
  3. What If Predator Was Human? All Against All, From Image Comics Today
  4. The Impact Of Judgment Day On The Marvel Universe In Immortal X-Men
  5. Hank McCoy, Fascist Beast Of The X-Men, Official (XSpoilers)
  6. Cartoon Network/Adult Swim President Addresses Concerns, Talks Future 
  7. Marvel Tribute For Stan Lee's 100th Birthday In Today's Comics
  8. When No One Turns Up To Neil Gaiman Or Stephen King's Book Signing
  9. Mister Sinister Does His Own House Of X And It's Hilarious (XSpoilers)
  10. Hasbro Announces Two New X-Men #275 3-Pack Marvel Legends Sets
  11. Two X-Men Comics, One Enemy, Two Billion Years Apart (XSpoilers)
  12. The Punisher Picks Up The Gun Again (Spoilers)
  13. What Did Mister Fantastic Do To Lose His Fortune? (FF Spoilers)
  14. Artificial Intelligence & Writing- Where Do Crystal Dragons Come From?
  15. Elektra Attacks President Joe Biden in Today's Daredevil (Spoilers)
  16. Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion- Daily LITG, 7th December 2022

LITG four years ago, George Pérez Speaks

George Pérez Speaks, in the Daily LITG, 8th December 2021
George Pérez Speaks, in the Daily LITG, 8th December 2021
  1. George Pérez Tells Us He Has Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer
  2. Meet Old Woman Buffy in This Preview of Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer
  3. Our Best Destiny Of X Guesses Since Last Night
  4. It's Not Just You: Team GO Rocket Battles Are Broken in Pokémon GO
  5. Star Wars: The Black Series HasLab Rancor Crushed Once Again
  6. "Magic, X-Files and Lesbians" – Not Leah Williams' New X-Men Comic
  7. Is That All We Get Of Abyss in Batman #118? (Spoilers)
  8. Second Krakoan Age Of X-Men Announced – Destiny Of X Titles
  9. Russell Dauterman Reveals His Destiny Of X Storm Designs
  10. New Origins For Solomon Grundy And Gotham in Arkham City (Spoilers)
  11. Two Thousand Archie Comics Collection Stolen In Philadelphia
  12. GI Joe: A Real American Hero #288 Preview: Enjoy While it Lasts
  13. $30,000 Creators for Creators Grant Open for 5th Year of Submissions
  14. Marvel Unlimited Is Down Due To Amazon Web Services Outages
  15. Lex Luthor Is A Billionaire Again – And He's Everywhere (Spoilers)
  16. Tom Taylor Names Polar Bear After Gail Simone In Superman Annual
  17. Yasuki Tanaka's Summertime Rendering to be Published by Udon in 2022
  18. DC Comics Would Like To Remind You Tini Howard Is On Catwoman
  19. Old Woman Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Daily LITG, 7th December 2021

LITG five years ago, a Hatred of Hal Jordan

A Hatred Of Hal Jordan - The Daily LITG, 8th December 2020
A Hatred Of Hal Jordan – The Daily LITG, 8th December 2020

And he's not green with envy.

  1. The New Green Lantern Writer, Geoff Thorne, Hates Hal Jordan
  2. Cobra Kai: William Zabka Channels His Inner-Johnny, "Calls Out" MTV
  3. Marvel's Alien #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Salvador Larroca
  4. Bob's Burgers Season 11 Examines Gene, Linda & Gender Roles: Review
  5. Buffy: David Boreanaz Says He's "Too Old" to Play Angel; Favors Recast
  6. NXT Takeover Wargames Results – North American Championship Match
  7. Did The Joker Kill Batman's Son In Batman/Catwoman? (Spoilers)
  8. Here's The Radio Times Listing For Doctor Who On New Year's Day
  9. Let's Look At Mattel's Hollywood Hogan & Fiend Ultimate WWE Figures
  10. Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Bunnelby
  11. Image Comics To Publish Karmen #1 by Guillem March – in March
  12. What Is Solid Blood #17 – A Mystery Comic In Stores Next Week?
  13. All Of DC Comics' Announced – Or Semi-Announced – For March 2021
  14. Jonathan Hickman On X-Corp, Moira and the Hellfire Gala – Marvel MIA?
  15. Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo Have A New DC Comic Together Again
  16. Guillem March Has a New Image Comic – And Batman Comic – Coming Out
  17. Emily Brooks Millar Launches Her Own Comic, The Couch Ate My Brother

LITG six years ago, Marvel moved offices

And Grant Morrison bit the hand that fed them.

  1. Grant Morrison Roasts the Current State Of DC Comics – as Well as Bendis, King, Snyder, Azzarello and Himself in Green Lantern: Blackstars
  2. Marvel Comics Closes Its New York Office And Moves… East
  3. Jeremy Whitley, On Not Being Allowed To Write Gay Characters Kissing in Comics
  4. "Stargirl": Spring 2020, A New Generation of Superheroes Arrives [Teaser]
  5. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  6. Watchmen Returns to the NY Times Bestseller List Thanks to Unauthorised Sequel
  7. LONG READ: James Tynion IV's Batman #86 to Solve Gotham's Crime Through Architecture (Spoilers)
  8. Doctor Who Clip With Stephen Fry Just Aired On Graham Norton (Spoilers)
  9. "Ip Man 4: The Finale" Trailer Teases The End of the Donnie Yen Martial Arts Saga
  10. Will Doomsday Clock #12 Bring Back Ma and Pa Kent to Superman? (Spoilers)

LITG seven years ago… we weren't getting Doctor Who

And DC was changing the look of Young Justice.

  1. No Doctor Who Series 12 in 2019
  2. DC Comics Change Young Justice #1 Cover to Feature the Girls as Well as The Boys
  3. 'Dune' Updates: Chani Casting Rumors, Roger Deakins Exits
  4. Is Hawkeye Now Ronin in Avengers: Endgame?
  5. From Dungeon Making to LEGO Playing: A Chat With Matthew Mercer

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Image Comics founder and Savage Dragon creator Erik Larsen.
  • John Mundt creator and publisher of The Adventures of Monkey.
  • Former Wildstorm/DC Comics editor Jonathan Peterson.
  • Tanya Horie, comics colourist for DC Comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

