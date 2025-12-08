Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, russell t davies

Russell T Davies Lauding Himself in The Daily LITG, 8th December 2025

BBC left "With Jaws Agape" over what Russell T Davies has planned... for the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

BBC left "With Jaws Agape" over what Russell T Davies has planned… well, according to Russell T Davies that is. Not entirely sure that's a completely independent source for that quote. But it was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

BBC left "With Jaws Agape" and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Original Superman Logo

LITG two years ago, Warning Over Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong

LITG three years ago, Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion

LITG four years ago, George Pérez Speaks

LITG five years ago, a Hatred of Hal Jordan

And he's not green with envy.

LITG six years ago, Marvel moved offices

And Grant Morrison bit the hand that fed them.

LITG seven years ago… we weren't getting Doctor Who

And DC was changing the look of Young Justice.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Image Comics founder and Savage Dragon creator Erik Larsen.

John Mundt creator and publisher of The Adventures of Monkey.

creator and publisher of The Adventures of Monkey. Former Wildstorm/DC Comics editor Jonathan Peterson.

Tanya Horie, comics colourist for DC Comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!