NXT 2.0 Preview 4/12: It's NXT Title Tuesday On The USA Network

Every title in NXT was on the line just over a week ago at Stand & Deliver, but apparently, that wasn't enough and so tonight on NXT 2.0, we're going to see a number of title matches to deal with some unsettled business. While the Tag Team titles will be on the line tonight due to former Champions MSK being forced to relinquish them last week, the other title matches tonight are the result of challenges and not as fueled by controversial circumstances. So what are those challenges? Let's take a look.

Cameron Grimes might just be the most feel-good Champion on NXT 2.0 after winning the North American title in a tribute to his recently passed father. But being a Champion means defending your title and he'll have to do just that tonight when he'll face a challenge from Solo Sikoa. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's title match.

Days after winning the NXT North American Championship in a wild Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver, Cameron Grimes stepped into the ring and rejoiced in fulfilling the promise he made to his father, vowing to take the title to the moon. And he didn't have to wait long, as fellow Ladder Match competitor Solo Sikoa stepped up to the new champion and challenged him straight up for the title. It was a bold move that Grimes respected, and he gave Sikoa his opportunity. Will Grimes' title reign be short-lived, or will he continue to shoot for the stars? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Aside from the North American title, tonight on NXT 2.0 we'll also see Mandy Rose defend her NXT Women's Championship against Dakota Kai, while the NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line in a five-team Gauntlet Match with The Creed Brothers, Legado del Fantasma, Pretty Deadly, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and Grayson Waller & Sanga fighting it out to be crowned Champions.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.