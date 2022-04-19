NXT 2.0 Preview 4/19: Santos Escobar Vs. Carmelo Hayes Grudge Match

Last week's episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network was main evented by a five-team Gauntlet Match for the vacated NXT Tag Team titles. While The Creed Brothers looked primed for glory after making their way through Legado del Fantasma, Briggs & Jensen, and Grayson Waller & Sanga, they were foiled in the end by the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, who claimed the gold in their first-ever match on the brand. Pretty Deadly might be the Champions now, but something tells me they're not done with The Creeds and the Tag Team title situation is just as unsettled as the other titles in NXT 2.0.

One of those titles is the NXT North American Championship and while Champion Cameron Grimes isn't exactly involved in this one, two former Champions Santos Escobar and Carmelo Hayes are going to fight tonight over a feud about who's the best ever.

Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's battle between the two arrogant former North American Champs on NXT 2.0.

Santos Escobar had some choice words for Carmelo Hayes following Hayes' claims of elevating the NXT North American Championship last Tuesday. The head of Legado del Fantasma scoffed at Hayes' worthiness of being a champion, telling the former North American Champion to move to the back of the line after losing his title to Cameron Grimes at Stand & Deliver. Not one to back down from a fight, Hayes responded to Escobar's discrediting remarks by telling Escobar to meet him in the ring Tuesday night. Will Hayes show why he was the self-titled "A Champion," or will Escobar stake his claim as the next challenger to the North American Title? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Aside from that, tonight on NXT 2.0 we will also see SmackDown star Natalya take on young Tatum Paxley, while Sarray will continue her ongoing battle with Tiffany Stratton.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.