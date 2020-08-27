NXT Championship to Be Decided in Four-Way Iron Man Match Next Week

Earlier tonight, we saw Karrion Kross relinquish the NXT Championship he just won at Takeover XXX due to a shoulder injury he suffered during that PPV. Now, NXT has already revealed its plans to replace him. William Regal announced a 60-minute Iron Man match between Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor, and Adam Cole to crown a new champ. All four men are former champions, so we won't be seeing someone new get an opportunity, but on the other hand, that should be one hell of a match.

From our weekly tv report (which is of course still in progress), here's how it went down.

William Regal addresses the NXT Championship situation. William Regal is in the ring. He talks up the main event from Takeover XXX. Yesterday's news, dude. He talks about Kross giving up the title. We already knew that, man. Regal wishes Kross well on his recovery. Regal says they'll have a four-way next week on Tuesday Night NXT between four former NXT champions to decide the new champ. Oh good, so nothing new then? We wouldn't want that. The competitors are: Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor, and Adam Cole. Apparently, next week's NXT will be called NXT Super Tuesday. Oh, and it will be a 60-minute Iron Man match. Okay, now that makes things interesting. Hello, ratings! Oh, and sorry, Impact. Wade Barrett says he'll be on commentary again next week because he doesn't want to miss the match.

It looks like NXT is looking to see just how high those ratings can get when they're not competing with AEW. Look out for our full report either later tonight or tomorrow morning. And if anything else crazy happens tonight, we'll let you know that too.