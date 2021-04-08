NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night #2 Preview: Here's What's On Tap

If you saw night one of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver on the USA Network last night, then you know NXT seems pretty deadset on stealing all of the attention from Wrestlemania week. The matches were exciting and hard-hitting and tonight might even surpass that with title matches and an unsanctioned grudge match. Let's take a look at the card for tonight to see how NXT will cap off their two-night event.

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. The Way – NXT Women's Tag Team Championship

Blackheart and Moon have proven to be a successful, if not unorthodox duo and that has rubbed Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell of The Way the wrong… umm, way. LeRae says they're the only ones worthy of the titles and they look to prove that tonight.

Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed – NXT North American Championship

Reed outlasted six other men in last night's Gauntlet Eliminator match and stood as the number one contender. His prize? A match tonight against champion Johnny Gargano with his North American Championship on the line. Can Reed keep the momentum from last night's victory going to become the new champion? Or will Gargano seize on his bumps and exhaustion from last night?

Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin – Ladder Match for the Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Nothing excites wrestling fans quite like a ladder match. And when you combine that with the intrigue of two great athletes who each think they're the current holder of the Cruiserweight title, you've got the potential for fireworks!

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Adam Cole – Unsanctioned Match

NXT's biggest storyline for months comes to a climax tonight, as former best friends and now mortal enemies will look to break each other in a match that the brand doesn't want any responsibility for. Both Cole and O'Reilly have promised that their only objective is to destroy the other permanently, so this should be heated, emotional, and VERY vicious.

Finn Bálor vs. Karrion Kross, with Scarlett – NXT Championship

Kross has been on the warpath since returning from the injury that robbed him of the NXT title. And unfortunately for champion Finn Bálor, he's the final obstacle between the raging Kross and his prize. But unfortunately for Kross, Bálor is arguably the greatest NXT champion of all time and a veteran who has fallen many titans before him. This will be a must-see battle for the title and one where the outcome is very unpredictable.

So if you want to see the results of these battles and see how NXT brings their biggest event ever home, tune in tonight for Night #2 of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver at 8 pm, exclusively on the Peacock app.