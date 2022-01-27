NXT Vengeance Day: WWE Announces This Year's Event For February 15

WWE announced this week that one of the NXT TakeOver events from the former "black and gold era" of the brand is returning in under a month. NXT Vengeance Day (no more TakeOver, as that has recently joined Pay Per View on Vince McMahon's ever-growing list of banned terms) will return on Tuesday, February 15, this time airing on the USA Network in NXT 2.0's normal time slot, while last year's event aired on Pay Per View almost one year to the day before. This continues the rebooted brand's new approach of doing a special event on free TV in place of a normal episode.

WWE made the official announcement of the return of NXT Vengeance Day during this week's episode of NXT 2.0 and followed it up with a tweet from their official Twitter account.

While we obviously don't have the full card ready to go for NXT Vengeance Day yet, it is starting to come together. After defeating Tony D'Angelo this past Tuesday night, Cameron Grimes earned the right to challenge NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes for his title at the event.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cameron Grimes is headed to Vengeance Day: WWE Digital Exclusive, Jan. 25, 2022 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L31QpEAHH2g)

On top of that, NXT is currently hosting the annual Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament and it's entirely possible we will see the final match to crown the winners of the Dusty Cup at the event. The tournament is about to head into the semifinals next week, so timing-wise, that would work out.

We also have an idea of what the event's main event match might be, as Santos Escobar has been trying to intimidate the new NXT Champion Bron Breakker as of late, so a title match between the two at NXT Vengeance Day would make perfect sense.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Santos Escobar despises Bron Breakker and his NXT Championship victory: WWE NXT, Jan. 25, 2022 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZM_dKd_lSuc&t=1s)

To catch NXT Vengeance Day, tune in to the USA Network on Tuesday, February 15 at 8 pm.