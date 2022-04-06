NXT's Nash Carter Released By WWE For Domestic Abuse Allegations

We have some disturbing news this afternoon, as we are learning Nash Carter (real name Zachary Green) has been released by WWE as a result of spousal abuse allegations made public in the past couple of days. Making things more complicated is Carter is one half of the tag team MSK with Wes Lee, and they are currently the NXT Tag Team Champions after winning the titles this past Saturday at NXT Stand & Deliver, and he was seen on NXT 2.0 for a segment just last night.

Nash Carter's release comes after this past Monday when Carter's wife, wrestler Kimber Lee, posted allegations on Twitter of him hitting her and splitting her lip, accompanied with photographic evidence of her injuries she claims were caused by Carter. Yesterday, she also tweeted a photo which appeared to be Carter looking made-up as Adolf Hitler and giving the Nazi salute. She wrote that the NXT Tag Team Champion has mentally and physically abused her for a long time while also frequently making hateful comments toward the LGBTQIA+ community.

The news of WWE releasing Carter was first shared by Sean Ross Sapp this afternoon.

I'm working to confirm, but I've been told that Nash Carter has been released by WWE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

This was later confirmed by Dave Meltzer, who tweeted, "WWE released Zachary Green (Nash Carter) after allegations of him hitting his wife Kimberly (Kimber Lee) came out from her a few days ago. The allegations came out prior to their decision to put the belts on him but her posting a photo came after."

We are still waiting on an official statement from WWE on the situation and Carter's release, but it's entirely possible that won't be coming, and they will just handle this situation quietly.

These situations are always hard to digest, and the important thing is to always listen when someone is reporting a problem and asking for help and take all allegations seriously. If you or someone you know needs help with domestic abuse, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline online at https://www.thehotline.org or call them at 800-799-7233.